For the secret to a long life, look at France’s super-centenarians

It may be down to a slight case of seasonal affective disorder due to the chill winds of February, but the idea of moving permanently to France is looking more attractive every week.

While the seductive appeal of its legendary wine and food would send even the most virtuous Irish citizen to dust off a suitcase, it is the Gallic nation’s remarkable longevity that bewitches the most of all. ​

Sister Andre Randon, who died last month in her convent at Ales in the south of France aged 118, made history as the fourth oldest person ever documented. Jeanne Calment, who died aged 122 as the world’s oldest documented person, lived less than 50 miles away in Provence.

Both women were ‘super-centenarians’ and obvious products of the fabled Mediterranean diet, prioritising fruits, vegetables and seafood in a region where living heartily well into old age is the norm.

Even away from the glorious climate of its southern region, France consistently scores highly in the global life expectancy scale – a factor closely associated with its healthcare system.

Spending over 12pc of GDP on health, almost double that of Ireland, the French system combines private and public, resulting in a high standard for all with short waiting times for treatments and consultations.

A friend who works in the Paris health system believes the offer of a trolley to sleep on would result in an immediate cry of “To the barricades”.

Jeanne Calment celebrating her 114th birthday in February 1989. She died at age 122 in August 1997. Photo: Eric CATARINA/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Jeanne Calment celebrating her 114th birthday in February 1989. She died at age 122 in August 1997. Photo: Eric CATARINA/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Basic healthcare is covered by the public insurance system for the majority who qualify, including workers and retirees.

Education is also free, another key factor in the consistent appearance of France in lists of countries with the highest life expectancy.

Another ingredient contributing to the extended life shared by all French centenarians is their survival of World War II and the brutal Nazi occupation. Those who endured the conflict understood well the meaning of ‘living for the moment’ – including Simone Segouin, who died last week, just shy of the century mark.

Joining the Resistance at 18, she was known for her daring exploits, blowing up railway lines and fearless sorties against Gestapo units.

On one occasion, she single-handedly captured 25 German soldiers with just a pistol, and was hailed as “one of the purest fighters of heroic resistance who prepared the way for the Liberation”.

Years later she revealed what inspired such courage: “The Germans were our enemies, and we were French. If I had to start over, I would, because I have no regrets.”

For the rest of us, perhaps the secret to making that elusive 100th birthday and receiving the State’s gift of €2,540 is a simpler proposition.

“If I had a jewel to give to people who want to live long and well, I would tell them to get up early in the morning and go outside,” advises Dr Luigi Ferrucci, scientific director at the US National Institute on Ageing.

“That is really the best gift that you can give yourself if you want to achieve longevity.”