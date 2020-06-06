| 14.5°C Dublin

For the McCanns' sake, let us carry on saying that Madeleine is missing

Sarah Caden

Kate and Gerry McCann need hope as the mystery of their daughter's fate takes a new twist, writes Sarah Caden

PERVERSE LOGIC: The finger of suspicion was somehow pointed at Kate and Gerry McCann. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Expand

'The public prosecutor's office in Braunschweig is investigating a 43-year-old German national on suspicion of murder. From this you can see that we assume that the girl is dead."

So said German state prosecutor Hans Christian Wolters last Thursday, the day after the BKA, the Federal Criminal Police Office, posted new information on their website regarding the case of Madeleine McCann, missing since 2007.

Missing. It can mean a million things, and presumably has meant a million things in the best and worst moments that Kate and Gerry McCann have experienced in the past 13 years. It can mean that the now 17-year-old is somewhere being loved by another family; or somewhere suffering some dreadful torture; she could be happy and have forgotten them, or in agony desperate to return. She could be anywhere, with anyone, but at least while she's missing, Madeleine could still be alive.

