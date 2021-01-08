| -0.7°C Dublin

For the good of parents and kids, it’s vital school closures don’t extend into February

Mary McCarthy

Homework: Mary McCarthy in teacher mode with her children Dermot (7) and Aris (3) last March. Photo: Mark Condren Expand

As the Government was releasing details of the latest restrictions, I was taking down the Christmas tree. While doing so, I felt my mood also being taken down to the dark depths – I don’t want to go back to the chaotic days of homeschooling, please don’t make me.

Many parents will be like me and very reluctant to step back into the fray, but the dire Covid figures also give perspective.

It’s clear with new information on the UK variant, the Government had no choice but to batten down the hatches to reduce footfall and avoid a collapse of the health system. So, while working parents are panicked, there is a feeling of acceptance on the WhatsApp groups.

