For the good of parents and kids, it’s vital school closures don’t extend into February

As the Government was releasing details of the latest restrictions, I was taking down the Christmas tree. While doing so, I felt my mood also being taken down to the dark depths – I don’t want to go back to the chaotic days of homeschooling, please don’t make me.

Many parents will be like me and very reluctant to step back into the fray, but the dire Covid figures also give perspective.

It’s clear with new information on the UK variant, the Government had no choice but to batten down the hatches to reduce footfall and avoid a collapse of the health system. So, while working parents are panicked, there is a feeling of acceptance on the WhatsApp groups.

There are some positives. From Education Minister Norma Foley’s statement, you can see there will be more direction to schools from the Department on how online learning is to be carried out this time.

School management has to be accountable to the Inspectorate for what teaching and learning happens. Minister Foley is clear a re-run of last year’s efforts is not an option.

And teachers now have access to their school building to assist with remote teaching and learning, which gave me an idea that would sort out a few problems (more later).

This shutdown is definitely not as blunt.

You know when you look back on a crisis and wonder how on earth that happened? Well, hearing that 124 special schools can reopen and special classes can continue in schools feels like the right decision. It now seems shocking and cruel to think how they shut down suddenly last March.

Leaving Cert students can go in and this is good news, even if it will be tricky to timetable. This is the age group most able to work online, but the reasoning behind getting Leaving Cert kids into school is clear – homeschooling is not a suitable substitute. Parents I know with kids this age are relieved.

The homeschooling situation is not good for children’s mental health and, for some disadvantaged students, the effects on learning will be detrimental.

The exams could not take place unless this arrangement was made for sixth years – it would be too unfair.

However, there is a feeling the Government was too vague on creches, which are open for essential workers’ kids and vulnerable children. This is confusing and puts the decision on creche owners and parents. Many will now not be entitled to a place or will be scared the creche is unsafe.

The list of essential workers whose children can go in is pretty long, but the end result will mean many of these pre-school children will be at home next week. Would the prudent thing not be to follow the UK example and leave creches unaffected?

Creches are at the bottom of the risk pile – the scientific advice the UK government took on this was children this age are not likely to pass on Covid or get sick.

It will have a big knock-on effect because if you have a pre-school child or baby at home, and you also have schoolchildren, it may be the difference between homeschooling gliding or sliding.

From my experience, having a toddler mooching around unsupervised while I tried to sort out the school work for the other three was stressful and dangerous. The same sentiments are applied to when I had to work myself and was ignoring everyone.

As a result, my toddler was babysat by video games. I know and I agree with you that I am a bad parent. But at least he would be transfixed by the screen and not bouncing around the gaf. He smashed a glass one day and it was just lucky I was nearby.

Another thing that stung was the lack of a plan for school-going children of key workers. They were thanked enough, but any healthcare worker will tell you what really shows appreciation is concrete childcare offers.

To get back to the classroom idea – would it be possible for teachers to go into their school and do the live Zoom classes from there? The teacher could set up a link and the kids join every day at 9am.

It would take a bit of the onus off working parents who could get on with their own work – even for a short burst.

I know children are not tax accountants, so you can’t expect them to sit on a webinar until 2pm, but they could do 25-minute classes and some work at home in between, and then discuss that work.

It would be reassuring for the children to see the familiar setting and would offer a solution for healthcare workers if their kids could sit in with the teacher. This could also help other essential workers, such as gardaí, that were stuck.

Teachers are also essential workers, let us not forget, and many have primary school-going children.

For secondary teachers teaching Leaving Cert, there should be a substitute teacher that can supervise any primary school-going children of teachers.

In reality, there would be limited parents who would need this because often there is one parent who can stay home, but at least an option would have been offered.

Parents are resourceful, but telling healthcare workers they can go form a bubble is not good enough.

In Northern Ireland, schools are open for essential workers’ children. A teacher friend in the UK says it was always accepted there in the lockdowns that essential workers’ children would still have to go into school.

The message is schools are still safe but they need to close for three weeks to effectively ground the nation. Parents can get on board with that.

However, homeschooling is a huge strain on families and, as all the research shows, it is much better for children’s emotional, physical and educational health to be in school.

For some children, there will be a very high cost, so it would be so tragic if schools don’t reopen in February.