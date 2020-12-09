For once, Boris’s flip-flopping on EU might just be a help

People who know Boris Johnson will tell you about his obsession with his iconic predecessor as UK prime minister, Winston Churchill.

In May 2019, when he was launching his campaign for the big job, he accepted an invitation to speak in Amsterdam about his hero and clearly hoped the media would draw obvious parallels.

He described his hero as “a compulsive gambler” who often was proved “triumphantly right” – even if it took some time. “Sometimes you must take the decision which is fraught with risk,” the soon-to-be British leader concluded.

Well, let’s hope he manages to stow that jingoistic rhetoric for the coming days and focuses on the two twin issues: the UK and the EU, and deal or no deal.

What some term his “Churchill fetish” is less well known than his utter absence of consistency when it comes to EU issues.

He has flip-flopped up and down on the question of Brexit since it became a real political issue in 2015. Happily, from an Irish point of view, his latest flip-flop emerged just yesterday, as the UK and EU agreed procedures to handle customs and other checks on trade between Northern Ireland and England, Wales and Scotland.

One is tempted to ask: “Border in the Irish Sea anyone?”

But the issues are too stark and the final abandonment of unilaterally changing the EU-UK Withdrawal Agreement, which only came into force on February 1 last, is most welcome by any standard.

Let’s just salute the reality that doubts on a return of the Border in Ireland due to Brexit have been felicitously dispelled. Let’s also take hope from the removal of a big obstacle to a broader deal which would be good for all involved, not least Ireland.

Yet, strangely, Boris Johnson’s inconsistency on EU issues may after all become a strong point, as at some point in the coming 24 hours he is going to have to make a definitive call: Does he cut a deal? Or does he walk?

There are many immediate pragmatic reasons for the quixotic UK PM to cut a deal. He can argue he is simply honouring his pledge to the British voters to “get Brexit done”. He could glean the added bonus of leaving his Labour opponents, newly regrouped under Keir Starmer, at something of a loss and in an ideal world, publicly divided.

Failure to secure a deal would leave British Labour members in a happy position of having a clear attack target. It would also mean they would not have to face their own internal tensions over whether to back a Johnson Brexit deal.

There are also undeniable economic reasons for cutting a deal. The UK’s independent Office for Budget Responsibility has clearly set out the extra no-deal costs in a time of Covid-19 economic chaos.

There would a 2pc loss of GDP worth some £40bn (€44bn), which could translate into 300,000 job losses, and an added £12bn (€13.2bn) for the public borrowing requirement. That could be a hard one to sell to the voters in the midlands and north west of England who abandoned traditional Labour support, dating from the 1930s, to back Johnson’s Tories in a general election just 12 months ago.

But there will of course be an internal Tory backlash from the European Research Group (ERG) inside his own party if he deals on anything less than a complete EU climbdown – which is not going to happen. This grouping was instrumental in putting him into the top job in July 2019, and some, such as the foppish Jacob Rees-Mogg, who became a household name in Ireland during the Westminster parliamentary Brexit farces in spring 2018, have been duly rewarded with cabinet appointments.

For that reason they have been very compliant up to now as the prospect of a deal, which might be deemed a “sell-out”, raises its head. Having to face down the ERG would be ugly and there could be damage to party unity.

But Mr Johnson has the numbers as in that last election, just three days short of a full year ago, his party got an overall majority of 80 seats.

He has also very recently parted company with his key adviser, Dominic Cummings, and other Europhobic lieutenants, which should help sell whatever deal he may conclude.

Still, many senior politicians, sitting on big majorities, have learned to their cost what damage a group of malcontents can do outside the tent when they put their minds to it.

Mr Johnson has already been forsaken by some of his earlier backers, and his position may not be as invincible as it first appears.

But the three unresolved issues are central to the case he and other Brexit campaigners staked out in that fateful June 2016 referendum. Even for somebody who travels as lightly politically as he does, it will be difficult to avoid “ideology” in some form.

EU negotiators are famous for legal-political fixes which have got many internal warring factions off the high rocks upon which they have unwisely hung themselves. This time the challenge is bigger – but they can find formulae for deadlocks on fair competition, dispute resolution, and fisheries.

If he puts his name to compromises which will prompt anti-EU critics to credibly ask, “So why did we do Brexit at all?”, he could be in deep trouble.

For now those books on Churchill – including the one he wrote himself – are best left on the high shelf. It’s all deal or no deal and he must choose.