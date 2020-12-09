| 3.6°C Dublin

For once, Boris’s flip-flopping on EU might just be a help

John Downing

Decision time: Boris Johnson in 10 Downing Street before a cabinet meeting yesterday. Photo: Leon Neal/Getty Images Expand

Decision time: Boris Johnson in 10 Downing Street before a cabinet meeting yesterday. Photo: Leon Neal/Getty Images

People who know Boris Johnson will tell you about his obsession with his iconic predecessor as UK prime minister, Winston Churchill.

In May 2019, when he was launching his campaign for the big job, he accepted an invitation to speak in Amsterdam about his hero and clearly hoped the media would draw obvious parallels.

He described his hero as “a compulsive gambler” who often was proved “triumphantly right” – even if it took some time. “Sometimes you must take the decision which is fraught with risk,” the soon-to-be British leader concluded.

