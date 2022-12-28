| 11.5°C Dublin

For many, it’s the most difficult time of the year – so perhaps we should stop asking people how their Christmas was

With less money circulating to spend on gifts and socialising, a pressure cooker of misery has been created

For various reasons, this has been a hard Christmas for many people. You can do them a small favour by not asking 'how was Christmas?'. Photo: Getty images Expand

Harriet Williamson

Well, Christmas is over for another year – unless you subscribe to the traditional 12 days of Christmas.

Before long, we will see abandoned, naked trees cast out on the pavements and people rushing to undo all the festive excess by committing themselves to veganuary and dry January.

