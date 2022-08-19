| 20.2°C Dublin

For as long as the State is failing to look after children with additional needs, they are forcing their mothers to quit the workforce

Ellen Coyne

Having a child with a disability in Ireland brings with it a compulsion to become an activist. Picture: Tom Burke Expand

When the morning rush is over, and all the commuters have scarpered to their offices with a fresh coffee in their clutches, those who hang around long enough might notice the corners of the cafe start to fill with women. Sitting among a fort of prams, they’ll vent and console and then plot and petition.

Every town in Ireland, if not every community, has a group of these women. Their numbers keep snowballing, with the membership of their private Facebook groups ticking upwards all the time. All of these women started out choosing to be mothers. But many of them ended up being activists that they never asked to be.

