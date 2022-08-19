For as long as the State is failing to look after children with additional needs, they are forcing their mothers to quit the workforce

When the morning rush is over, and all the commuters have scarpered to their offices with a fresh coffee in their clutches, those who hang around long enough might notice the corners of the cafe start to fill with women. Sitting among a fort of prams, they’ll vent and console and then plot and petition.

Every town in Ireland, if not every community, has a group of these women. Their numbers keep snowballing, with the membership of their private Facebook groups ticking upwards all the time. All of these women started out choosing to be mothers. But many of them ended up being activists that they never asked to be.

More often than not, being the mother of a child with a disability in Ireland also brings with it a compulsion to become an advocate. The waiting lists for the children disability network teams (CNDTS) across the country are absolutely outrageous. Little children who need speech and language or physiotherapy are left without the life-changing interventions — which they are legally entitled to — for three, four and even five years at a time. The effect of that kind of wait on a child’s quality of life is stark. After a four-year wait, it is likely that some disabled children may lose the opportunity to learn to walk or to talk forever.

The state is currently forcing parents to sit and watch their children lapse for no good reason. It is easy to understand how any mother in that situation would be propelled to do anything she can to advocate and agitate for her child’s rights, rather than let herself be tortured by the helplessness that comes with having a front row seat to your child’s regression.

So someone has to take it upon herself to pester the politicians, and chase the HSE. Someone has to find a way to make the household budget bend to the pressure of a private ASD assessment, and of all the pricey therapies that can follow on from it. Someone has to have the time and the patience to call all the psychologists until one finds time for an appointment, to research the speech and language therapists and to moonlight as a medical mom — learning whatever she can from the internet.

But many of these women are already full-time carers for small children with additional needs, as well as having full-time jobs themselves. That would be enough on anyone’s plate, without the desperate calls and emails to a seemingly cold and faceless health service and political system also consuming so much of their finite time and energy. Inevitably, something will have to give. And it seems that invariably, it will be the mother’s career.

The way that we talk about how women are forced out of the workforce in this country can often be tedious, shallow, and narrow. I find it hard to care about whether the immensely well-remunerated chief executive of a private company is a man or a woman, and I don’t really understand why anyone else should be forced to care either. The conversations about the ways that women are forced out of work is disproportionately, inexplicably focused on the most high-profile and well-paid positions, the points of the labour market that so few normal women would ever have a chance of reaching.

What I would rather talk about is how normal jobs and industries are losing so many skilled and brilliant women workers because of a care crisis that is directly caused by the failure of those in power. From the mothers of children waiting for a stagnant and near stationary disability service, to the daughters of ageing parents left in painful isolation, the fact that this country so often fails those in need has created an undertow that whips women out of the workforce.

Your local autism mammies’ support group, the women who are sourcing and swapping sensory equipment to save their families’ money are all full of women who were right in the crest of their careers when they sacrificed them. These were women who, rightly, had their own aspirations and ambitions and personhood outside of their adored roles as mothers and caregivers. But when it came to choosing between their career and fighting for their child, it really was no choice at all.

I understand why it’s more politically palatable to talk about the threat to women’s role in the workforce as a scary and unseen patriarchal force, one that nobody can control but which everyone enthusiastically agrees is bad. But what would actually be more useful to women, though unhelpful to the government parties who like to hold empowering international women’s day panels, is to recognise the policy decisions that are dragging mothers out of work.

The brilliant and busy women in the corner of your local cafe — who rally and raise funds like nobody’s business — might look like superwomen, but they are only human. It’s not fair to expect them to do everything. For as long as the state is failing to look after children with additional needs, they are creating additional work for mothers.

