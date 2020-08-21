| 15.8°C Dublin

For all their accomplishments, women in politics are still judged on their likeability

Petula Dvorak

Platform: US vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris waves to supporters via videolink at the Democratic National Convention. Photo: AP Expand

Platform: US vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris waves to supporters via videolink at the Democratic National Convention. Photo: AP

The accomplishments of the women on that screen are dazzling.

In their time in office, they slapped sanctions on Iran, stared down crooked bankers, led the impeachment of a president, took on the fossil fuel industry, jailed human traffickers and survived a gunshot wound to the head, among other feats.

And they did it all in heels. While raising 14 kids among them.