Following the 'Kung Fu' kick incident, it’s high time that the FAI acted on its promises to protect referees

Perhaps the most shocking thing about the video of a referee being kung-fu kicked in a junior soccer match is that, regrettably, there are a lot of people within the game who wouldn’t be hugely surprised by it.

The footage of the attack, during the meeting of Cavan side Sporting Ballyjamesduff FC and Dundalk’s Bay FC, is horrific and should form the basis for what really should be a straightforward disciplinary process – although there are officials around the country who watch these things with interest.

And it’s an important point in assessing the overall climate.

Last November, the Dublin branch of the Irish Soccer Referees’ Society (ISRS) voted to take strike action because of a “lack of confidence” in the FAI’s disciplinary unit, with specific reference to two cases where referees had claimed that an assault had either taken place or was attempted.

Ultimately, they felt that their officials weren’t supported in instances where their version of events was effectively challenged. The FAI had previously spoken of a “zero tolerance” approach to violence towards refs but the capital’s ISRS contingent felt sanctions dished out were too soft.

Without in-depth knowledge of the incidents in question, it’s difficult to comment with authority about the rights and wrongs of the grievance. The strike action was called off after further talks.

The he-said, she-said defences, the character references which declare that the culprit isn’t that type of person (it’s always the same line) all pale into significance behind this central point – that referees were left in a position where they didn’t feel safe on the field of play.

This came four years after midlands-based referee, Daniel Sweeney, needed five hours of surgery on his jaw after he was set upon in a Combined Counties League fixture.

It was supposed to be a watershed moment.

Shelbourne manager Damien Duff has been critical of officiating. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Shelbourne manager Damien Duff has been critical of officiating. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

This is why the authorities need to think carefully about the bigger picture as they deal with this. It’s topical in the context of a refereeing debate at senior level.

Last week, Damien Duff was scathing about the standards of officiating at League of Ireland level. The former Ireland international, now the manager of Shelbourne, received a fair bit of support for his comments.

It may seem a world away from a low-level amateur encounter but it’s all part of the same equation.

Within refereeing circles, there would be acknowledgment that the talent pool is shallow at the moment.

A factor in that is participation numbers lower down the ladder; it’s getting harder to find individuals to commit time and energy to what is effectively a thankless task for small money.

Understandably enough, every example of thuggery committed on a defenceless individual functions as a deterrent for recruitment.

Speaking in 2021, FAI CEO Jonathan Hill said the Association was switching on to this problem.

“I can assure affiliates across the country that the FAI will do whatever is needed to ensure the protection of all of our referees – without them we have no game, plain and simple,” he said.

Those words need to be followed by actions.