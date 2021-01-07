| -0.2°C Dublin

Flying the flag of fascism for Trump

Robin Givhan

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier (John Minchillo/AP) Expand

Amid the chaos and mayhem at our nation's Capitol, the flags flew high. Dangerous. Despicable. And familiar.

The day had begun with the results of Georgia's runoff election, in which Raphael Warnock was the projected winner and fellow Democrat Jon Ossoff declared victory. In the aftermath of his success, Warnock reflected on the hopeful history he had just made, as the first African American senator from Georgia. The country had come so far, a journey measured by the life of his 82-year-old mother, who had gone from picking cotton for the benefit of overseers to casting a vote for her son for the betterment of her country.

Ossoff, who had interned with the civil rights icon John Lewis, would make history, too. He would by nightfall be projected to become the state's first Jewish senator.

