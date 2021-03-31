| 9.1°C Dublin

Flawed WHO report ignores claims of secret military research on bat viruses in Wuhan

Josh Rogin

US secretary of state Anthony Blinken said the Chinese government helped to write the report. Photo: Leah Mills Expand

Determining the origin of the Sars-CoV-2 virus should have nothing to do with politics. It is a forensic question, one that requires thorough investigation of all possible theories, and one that should encompass both the scenario that the virus jumped from animals to humans in nature as well as one related to human error in a Wuhan lab.

But a fatally flawed investigation by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Chinese officials and experts only muddies the waters, and it places the WHO further at odds with the US government and the Biden administration.

A joint study group, consisting of WHO representatives and 17 Chinese experts, has released its long-awaited report on the origins of the coronavirus. Unsurprisingly, the report promotes the theory that the virus spilled over to humans in nature, perhaps from a bat through an intermediate animal host, and dismisses the possibility of a lab-accident-related origin as “extremely unlikely”, and therefore unworthy of further study.

