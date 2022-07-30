| 17.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Flashing the cash has bought France’s ‘Borne enigma’ a brief respite

John Downing

French prime minister Elisabeth Borne leaves the Elysee Palace yesterday after the weekly cabinet meeting in Paris. Photo: Reuters/Benoit Tessier Expand

Close

French prime minister Elisabeth Borne leaves the Elysee Palace yesterday after the weekly cabinet meeting in Paris. Photo: Reuters/Benoit Tessier

French prime minister Elisabeth Borne leaves the Elysee Palace yesterday after the weekly cabinet meeting in Paris. Photo: Reuters/Benoit Tessier

French prime minister Elisabeth Borne leaves the Elysee Palace yesterday after the weekly cabinet meeting in Paris. Photo: Reuters/Benoit Tessier

France’s second-ever woman prime minister, Elisabeth Borne, has defied the pundits and survived to the summer holidays after all.

Now comes the hard part for her minority government, with big and ambitious plans for change having to be negotiated case by case with a fractious opposition in parliament.

Related topics

More On Emmanuel Macron

Most Watched

Privacy