Five problems sitting on the new Agriculture Minister's desk

Barry Cowen is gone as Agriculture Minister after less than three weeks in office. His successor Dara Calleary will now be tasked with getting to grips with a hugely important portfolio.

Officials in the Department of Agriculture prepared an extensive briefing on the serious challenges facing farmers, fishermen and the agri-food industry.

Running to almost 800 pages, it outlines the stark impact of Covid-19, as well as other problems demanding the new minister's attention. Here are five of the most pressing issues:





1. The impact of Covid-19

Farmers will take a major hit as the economic fallout from the coronavirus crisis takes hold. Under Teagasc research outlined in the briefing, families' incomes could be reduced by between 25pc and 57pc.

The documents say the Covid-19 lockdown had a limited impact on production but there's been a "collapse in demand" from the food service sector. This hasn't been offset by increased consumption in the home.

There is said to be an estimated overhang of 37,000 cattle that weren't slaughtered.

The briefing predicts "steep reductions" in prices this year and into 2021.

A €50m support scheme has been announced on top of €85m set aside in last year's Budget. The €50m will have to pass EU state aid rules and it's one of the most urgent issues on the new minister's agenda.

2. Brexit

As if the Covid-19 pandemic wasn't bad enough, the possibility of a disastrous no-trade-deal-Brexit still looms.

The documents state Brexit "poses enormous challenges for the agri-food and fisheries sectors by virtue of their exposure to the UK market".

Unsurprisingly, it's listed under 'Key Actions/Decisions requiring Ministerial Attention'. This includes monitoring the ongoing trade negotiations and work on Brexit readiness.

It's noted "there will need to be a major push on Brexit communications to all stakeholders during the second half of the year to help to ensure readiness".

Ongoing Brexit fisheries negotiations are also listed among key actions and there's said to be "serious concern about any movement away from the mandate on quota share and access".

The minister's input is said to be required throughout the period the EU and Ireland are assessing any fisheries deal.

The briefing says the preparations for a no-trade-deal-Brexit are continuing. The possible imposition of tariffs on trade features is high among risks in that scenario.





3. Mercosur trade deal

There was huge concern among beef farmers when the deal was struck between the EU and some South American countries last year.

Once fully ratified, it will allow 100,000 additional tonnes of beef from Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay into the EU annually.

The department's briefing says Ireland has "consistently raised concerns about the very negative impact that an agreement would have on the EU's agriculture sector, and particularly the beef sector".





4. Common Agriculture Policy (CAP)

There are ongoing efforts to thrash out reforms to the CAP system of financial supports. The department's briefing says Ireland has been seeking to maintain the CAP budget at current levels "in the face of cuts proposed by the European Commission". This has been a feature of the talks on the EU's overall post-2020 budget which is negotiated by heads of state. Officials flagged there may be an EU agriculture ministers' meeting to discuss the CAP next week.





5. Climate action

With the Green Party in Government, the coalition has committed to an average 7pc-a-year reduction in greenhouse gases over the next decade with targets for zero emissions by 2050 to be set in law within the first 100 days of office.

Department officials note a 40pc rise in the number of dairy cows: "This increase in the size of the Irish dairy herd in the context of Ireland's overall climate change obligations will require on-going consideration into future."