Fishing row is just latest mad gambit from UK – but Boris’s ship may well be sinking

Deadlines. They’re the bane of every journalist’s life. Most hacks file on time. Others? Well, some are renowned for filing late copy and it will probably come as no great surprise that when Boris Johnson was a journo he was a pest when it came to deadlines.

Plenty of his former editors have spoken about how he would have them pulling their hair out as they waited for his latest column while the printing presses were poised to roll. As we have seen over the last few days, he appears to bring the same approach to political negotiations.

Johnson may have managed to eke out a small extension in the Brexit deadline talks, but if ever there was a case of merely prolonging the inevitable, this would be it.

I hate to be writing about Brexit again. I’m sure most of you are sick of reading about it. But Brexit is the problem that just won’t go away and, as things currently stand, our worst fears could yet be realised.

It has been hard to become enthused, excited or enraged (depending on your political point of view) about the ‘B’ word for the last few months. Indeed, since the unwelcome arrival of Covid-19 back in March all eyes have been on the pandemic. Then we had the grim attraction of the US presidential election to keep us all amused. But Brexit was still there, lurking patiently in the shadows.

Well, it’s not lurking patiently any more and as we hurtle towards a catastrophic no-deal, which would plunge us, the UK and the rest of Europe into an even deeper recession, it’s almost impossible to find any room for optimism.

It has become increasingly clear from chief EU negotiator Michel Barnier and EC President Ursula von der Leyen that they no longer feel the UK is acting in anything other than bad faith. You can’t blame them, either.

For instance, the proposed UK Internal Markets Bill, which was reluctantly withdrawn last week, would have seen Mr Johnson’s government openly breach established international law; and when you have a government which is prepared to rattle a sabre that big, it’s always going to be hard to trust them. But they have now started to rattle an even larger sabre and it is a perfect illustration of how

desperate and, it has to be said, destructive, Mr Johnson’s government is prepared to be.

Yes, it looks like we could be in for a repeat of the infamous fishing wars of the 1970s if reports from Downing Street are to believed. Despite the fact that the UK’s fishing industry is relatively tiny – employing 12,000 fishermen – and despite the fact that they actually import far more fish than they catch or export, we have somehow stumbled back into the world of gunship diplomacy.

The threat to send the British navy into the high seas (well, the English Channel) to board and stop any foreign trawlers that enter UK waters was madness.

What’s even more perplexing is that there seems to be no method to this particular form of madness. The decision to make fisheries the hill to fight on is motivated not by any sense of economic protectionism – the fishing industry is only 3pc of the size of their motor manufacturing output, for example,

Instead, it seems to be a deliberate ploy to appeal to emotions and stir the natives into a frenzy of fear and hatred against Johnny Foreigner coming in and stealing English cod.

In an entirely predictable response to the threat of Royal Navy gunships patrolling the channel, those notoriously bolshy French fishermen yesterday announced that they would retaliate if such a move was made. They have said that they will form a massive blockade in French waters to prevent any British ferries entering their water.

Dimitri Rogoff, president of the Normandy regional fisheries committee, has bluntly warned the Brits that: “If we are deprived of fishing grounds, we will not watch the British supply the French market.” So that’ll end well – navy gunboats barging into French boats, while French-bound ferries are stopped by angry French trawlers as they approach Calais.

This appears to be more about appealing to Mr Johnson’s base and their even baser instincts. It certainly doesn’t seem to be motivated by any great desire for economic sanity or maintaining friendly relations with their French neighbours.

This is what happens when ideology and reality collide. Rather than trying to negotiate their way through these choppy waters (pun intended) with even a semblance of diplomatic maturity, the UK has increasingly engaged in genuinely dangerous brinkmanship to the point that we will soon, no doubt, see Nigel Farage doing his best impression of Captain Jack Sparrow as he takes to the seas to stop the Frogs and the Hun from entering their fishing grounds.

The latest shenanigans have prompted many Tory MPs to issue Mr Johnson with a stark ultimatum: get a deal or we’ll get you out. He may yet become the third Tory PM, after David Cameron and Theresa May, to see their career harpooned by Brexit.

From Mr Johnson’s perspective, however, one almost gets the impression that might not be such an unwelcome prospect. After all, he gives the impression that the job isn’t nearly as much fun as he had expected and he has seen a massive drop in salary since he left journalism.

It is interesting that many BBC insiders reckon Mr Johnson might even be available for the next season of Strictly Come Dancing.

In the meantime, however, all we in Ireland can do is look on nervously as we bite our fingernails and desperately pray that there is an outbreak of sanity in Downing Street before they plunge us all into the abyss.

Fishing is only the latest mad gambit from the UK – but it’s hard to protect your own waters when you’re standing on a sinking ship.