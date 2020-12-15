| 7.7°C Dublin

Fishing row is just latest mad gambit from UK – but Boris’s ship may well be sinking

Ian O'Doherty

 

Rudderless: ‘Destructive’ Tory Prime Minister Boris Johnson has plunged Britain head first into a Brexit disaster with his poor political negotiating skills. Photo: Duncan McGlynn/Getty

Deadlines. They’re the bane of every journalist’s life. Most hacks file on time. Others? Well, some are renowned for filing late copy and it will probably come as no great surprise that when Boris Johnson was a journo he was a pest when it came to deadlines.

Plenty of his former editors have spoken about how he would have them pulling their hair out as they waited for his latest column while the printing presses were poised to roll. As we have seen over the last few days, he appears to bring the same approach to political negotiations.

Johnson may have managed to eke out a small extension in the Brexit deadline talks, but if ever there was a case of merely prolonging the inevitable, this would be it.

