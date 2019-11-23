Fionnán Sheahan: 'Rise of the Right is making this a by-election FG can't afford to win'

That's the gag doing the rounds in Fine Gael, as the party awaits the outcome of a by-election overshadowed by its own candidate's views on immigration.

Verona Murphy's unique take on asylum seekers and Isil infiltration has the party bracing for impact and almost fearful of her winning a seat.

We sometimes fool ourselves about how tolerant and inclusive we are. There is a complete other side to Ireland, particularly amongst older people who are not used to this level of diversity as they didn't grow up with it.

A strong performance will be put down as an endorsement of her views. It will be a costly win.

Ministers are in no doubt that a victory for Murphy will prompt the emergence of a slew of anti-immigration candidates.

"It has politics at a crossroads. You are seeing the emergence of this kind of under-the-counter right. Those views wouldn't be the views of the majority of people but some all right," a minister told the Irish Independent.

"You have the crazy left so now welcome to the world of the crazy right. The abortion referendum also provided a rite of passage to both sides.

"This will be a real test of leadership for Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael."

It's a view shared by another party TD: "We sometimes fool ourselves about how tolerant and inclusive we are. There is a complete other side to Ireland, particularly amongst older people who are not used to this level of diversity as they didn't grow up with it.

"There are now going to permanently be politicians who are going to explore that area for votes. It's something we need to watch. It's very easy for it to spiral."

Another minister feels a win will prompt a soul-searching exercise within Fine Gael.

"A lot of people agree with her sentiments about migration. She will do well. What will we do if she wins? Can you have someone with those views in the party?

"If this was a general election, she'd have slipped through and she'd be in the Dáil. You wouldn't even know who she was until she turned up on the plinth."

Besides, Fine Gael is having it both ways. Denouncing Murphy in the Dáil and pushing her on to potential victory in Wexford.

Although some are eschewing the candidate, Murphy is getting plenty of support from the Fine Gael establishment.

Candidate: Verona Murphy with Tánaiste and Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney at the official opening of the Georgia Southern University Global Hub in Wexford. Photo: Patrick Browne

Former MEP, minister and Wexford TD Avril Doyle is a prominent canvasser by her side. Tánaiste Simon Coveney spent an afternoon with her this week. Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan is running her campaign. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar continues to express support for a candidate he hand-picked.

Her utterances are getting feedback on the doorsteps - but it's coming in both directions with some supportive and others disgusted.

"It's playing out well locally. There's people in Wexford saying she's dead right. She's doing a Peter Casey on it.

"There's plenty of stuff nobody knew about her. You have to keep her on the books but privately hope she doesn't get elected," a senior party figure said.

It's a dangerous game to play.

"The core Fine Gael voters are disgusted with her. You can see party activists around the country are not coming out in droves for her.

"She has damaged Fine Gael more than herself. People are annoyed with the boss (Varadkar) coming out so strongly for her. They are afraid now she is damaging the other by-election candidates. That's their biggest concern," a minister noted.

The main beneficiary from any bad smell around Murphy's campaign should be Fianna Fáil's Malcolm Byrne.

On the campaign trail: Malcolm Byrne represents Fianna Fáil’s best shot of a win in the by-election. Photo: Douglas O’Connor

The Wexford by-election was always going to be a straight shoot-out between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael. With 20 years as a councillor under his belt and a solid European election campaign, Byrne is the favourite. But some observers say he is sticking too closely to his north Wexford base and he needs to get more down to the south of the county.

"The party has to save face, no matter what happens. People in Wexford are talking about it. But some people don't open their mouths and you know they agree with her," a TD said.

Fine Gael's aim from the four by-elections was to position candidates for the general election and hopefully win one seat.

Away from Wexford, the party is believed to be in the hunt in two contests.

Dr James Reilly is seen in the party as a lame duck soon to be a dead duck in Dublin Fingal. Fianna Fáil's Lorraine Clifford-Lee will see if her much-chastised tweeting costs her a seat with the Green Party's Joe O'Brien and the Labour Party's Duncan Smith ready to pounce on her misdemeanour.

Front-runner: Fine Gael's Emer Higgins (left) with Marie Pringle on the campaign trial at Aylmer Road, Newcastle, Co Dublin. Photo: Douglas O'Connor

Over in Dublin Mid-West, Fine Gael's Emer Higgins is a potential first count poll-topper even if she can't win it out.

All eyes are on former Green Party TD and now Independent Paul Gogarty.

"There's total apathy and disinterest on most people's part," a TD who was out canvassing this week says.

Higgins's aim is the general election so anything else is a bonus.

And in Cork North-Central, the potential unlikely hero of the hour for Fine Gael is Colm Burke.

The quiet man cometh.

Some 37 years after his first Dáil run, the solicitor has chalked up terms as a councillor, lord mayor, MEP and now senator.

In the contest to replace Fianna Fáil MEP Billy Kelleher, Micheál Martin is gambling on Pádraig O'Sullivan, a councillor from the suburban county area whose council area is outside the constituency entirely.

Fine Gael smells blood due to O'Sullivan's lack of name recognition in the city.

"Micheál Martin is getting agitated about his man. On the northside, if he (O'Sullivan) stood in front of you, you wouldn't know him.

"Martin is attacking Fine Gael on local issues. I'd say he's terrified he could lose it in a constituency next door to his own," a local Fine Gael activist says.

Building up: Eoghan Murphy (left) and Clúid Housing CEO Brian O’Gorman lay the first bricks of a 52-home Enniscorthy, Co Wexford, development

Martin did indeed attack Varadkar and Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy this week for a cheesy photo opportunity with hard hats and shovels.

"They should knock on the doors of the northside of Cork and they would find out pretty quickly what people think of their failed housing policies," he said.

Where Fine Gael's enthusiasm does wane is the portrayal of the constituency in the national media.

"They treat it like the black hole of Calcutta. It's all about poverty, destitution and druggies," a frustrated party veteran notes.

What's also being thrown back at Fine Gael, though, is the absence and low profile of sitting TD Dara Murphy, who was campaign director for the EPP in the May 2019 European elections.

He is standing down at the next general election but has been in stasis for nearly two years.

Burke is a strong bet to win that seat in a general election.

READ MORE: Murphy's business partner is convicted tax dodger

Sinn Féin's Thomas Gould and Labour's John Maher are also in the reckoning if Fianna Fáil does slip up.

It's still Martin's to lose.

The Verona Murphy fallout within Fine Gael will go beyond the count.

Flanagan's re-education trip to an asylum-seeker centre with Murphy this week has also come under scrutiny.

"Charlie Flanagan's intervention was just crazy. It was like a form of propaganda. It was so stupid," a Fine Gael TD said.

Varadkar's desire to parachute new names into politics is also under scrutiny.

"When you go off and you select someone like this to run for you without vetting them, it is questionable," a TD said.

"We needed this like a hole in the head. Enda Kenny would have gone for a tried-and-tested county councillor."

A party veteran was more blunt in his assessment: "I think he should have f***ed her off the ticket. If she is elected, she will be rewarded.

"Where will it stop? Everyone will be at that craic and there are no sanctions."

READ MORE: FG figures want 'ticking timebomb' Murphy to lose amid anti-immigrant fears

Irish Independent