Fionnán Sheahan: 'Boris's Brexit epiphany puts a united Ireland on the agenda - whether FF and FG like it or not'

It wasn't quite clear if they were in joyous celebration at the nearby resident of No 10 Downing Street being returned to power or if they were a lament.

For whom did the bells toll?

Gains: A supporter cries on the shoulder of a dejected Alex Easton of the DUP as he watches as rival Stephen Farry of the Alliance Party is elected. Photo: Michael Cooper/PA Wire

There were plenty of contenders:

- Jeremy Corbyn's leadership of the Labour Party, even as his student socialist sect endeavours to keep the baton;

- Jo Swinson and the Liberal Democrats's chances of becoming a third force in British politics;

- Any semblance of an argument for Britain to remain in the EU through a second referendum. The campaigners for a second referendum are silenced. That debate is over.

Brexit has brought about a totemic shift in the political landscape, with the Conservatives taking ground held seemingly forever by Labour.

Boris Johnson's Tory party must now be more northern in its outlook and be cognisant of its greater levels of support in blue collar, working-class areas.

This will unquestionably change his economic outlook as he seeks to further capitalise upon the weakness of the ideologically blinded Labour Party.

To solidify his gains, Johnson now needs to create that Midlands engine and northern powerhouse he spoke about to counterbalance the services and financial pulse of the south.

Beyond Brexit, he has spoken of a one-nation conservatism, echoing Benjamin Disraeli's purpose of ensuring the privileged pass on their wealth to benefit all classes.

Johnson has the chance to move away from Thatcherite free-for-all and survival-of- the-fittest capitalism and move towards a more liberal outlook.

All of this is based on the New Jerusalem of Brexit delivering a renewal of Britain's economic strengths.

It's a big ask in a globalised market.

Brexit will inevitably happen on January 31 and a trade deal will likely be struck ahead of a post-EU exit transition period in December 2020.

Given Johnson's mandate and the size of the UK market, there will be an incentive for the EU to agree terms and 'get Brexit done'.

The impact of this election result extends beyond the Brexit decision. The break up of the union is now a definite possibility and is being openly discussed by British politicians and commentators.

The results of these Westminster elections in Northern Ireland saw more nationalist MPs elected than unionists for the first time.

But the gains were made by the more centrist parties of the SDLP and Alliance, who had been squeezed in the sectarian head-counting between the DUP and Sinn Féin.

The outcome is a clear indication the voters want political representation to reflect their realities.

Brexit raises questions not just about the component parts of the union but how they relate to their neighbours on our island and on the continent.

The SNP's sweeping victories in Scotland will see the next election to the Holyrood Assembly dominated by demands for another independence referendum.

From there, the question will arise: whither Northern Ireland?

The DUP is being discarded like a rag doll by its English cousins now its votes are not needed.

The implementation of Brexit will see Northern Ireland's interaction with Britain change as some form of customs checks will be required.

The seamless north-south Border arrangements currently in operation simply cannot continue once one side is out of the single market and customs union.

There are now six weeks to find a solution that can be regarded as the least-worst option.

Northern Ireland is not as loved in Britain as the unionists like to think.

The Brexit backstop debate showed there is little understanding of Northern Ireland's status.

The DUP's failure to see Northern Ireland was being offered the best of both worlds with soft Border checks, being both inside and outside the EU at once, was breath-taking.

Its intransigence was an obstacle to Brexit by a group which Downing Street expects to see but not hear.

In a post-Brexit world, where Great Britain seeks to reinvent itself, Northern Ireland runs the risk of being seen as a millstone around its neck.

The taxpayer in England will be forgiven for wondering what it is getting in return for the net payment of £8.8bn (€10.5bn) per annum to fund Northern Ireland, based on HM Treasury's figures for 2016.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Tánaiste Simon Coveney both played down the notion that the the election results are a stepping stone towards a united Ireland.

Varadkar pointed to the emergence of a middle ground and no majority either among nationalists and unionists.

"The future in Northern Ireland is reconciliation, it's powersharing, it's co-operation between North and south in Ireland, and co-operation between Ireland and the United Kingdom," he said.

Consensus

Sinn Féin will continue to demand a Border poll.

But the outcome of Brexit shows just what happens when a referendum is held without thinking through the consequences and having a proper plan in place.

Besides, if the origin of a referendum on a united Ireland is viewed as an extension of Sinn Féin's agenda, it won't be accepted by either moderates or unionists.

The vision for a united Ireland will have to be led from the centre-ground republicanism of Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil.

To succeed, the 32-county Ireland concept will have to be drawn from a wide consensus involving nationalists and unionists and be inclusive of both communities.

And even if Catholic, Protestant and dissenter alike in Northern Ireland buys into it, there is no guarantee voters in the Republic are ready to take on the economic cost of unity.

Times have changed and the Republic's 26 counties is now more advanced economically, socially and culturally, than the six counties in the North.

Hard conversations about bridging those gaps will have to be conducted.

In the forthcoming general election, Varadkar and Micheál Martin are obliged to set out their respective perspectives on a united Ireland.

What is their timeline for a path to unity?

How do they envisage paying the bill?

Where do they see the cultural differences being reconciled?

A failure to do so will see the debate being driven from elsewhere.

Just as the political establishment was behind the curve on the public mood in favour of same-sex marriage and abortion, it risks being isolated again on a united Ireland.

Irish Independent