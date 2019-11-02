Fionnán Sheahan: 'As Maria faces exit, the subs bench warms up for Fine Gael scrum'

Yes, she is married to Hugo MacNeill, the swashbuckling Ireland international rugby full-back from the 1980s.

In her own right, Carroll MacNeill is a policy adviser, barrister, author and legal academic.

Only nine months ago, she had no direct political experience. Now she's a full-time councillor and is being hotly tipped with a run for the Dáil.

The rapid rise up the political ladder has partly come about through the swift demise of another female politician.

Maria Bailey's handling of her swing compensation case has made her too toxic for Fine Gael to run in the general election. The local members in Dún Laoghaire have asked party HQ to have another look at the ticket.

It spells doom for Bailey.

Carroll MacNeill is primed as the replacement - perhaps.

After flailing around on deciding what to do with Bailey when the controversy blew up, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has been presented with the impetus to push her off the Fine Gael ticket. The move to request a full review of the candidates allows Varadkar to live up to his pledge to let members decide who runs for the party.

However, it's not set in stone and there's a few more potential slips along the way.

Bailey made an impassioned plea at a meeting of party members in the Royal Marine Hotel in Dún Laoghaire.

In her speech, there were a few nuggets to be parsed and analysed by the party before making a decision.

Bailey said all the facts about her compensation case were not known by the public. She referenced the signing of her affidavit, the court document that revealed a number of inconsistencies in her claim.

An internal Fine Gael report found Culture Minister Josepha Madigan, then a backbench TD, "gave initial legal advice, guidance and assisted Deputy Bailey with her Personal Injuries Assessment Board application".

Madigan did not deal with the subsequent legal proceedings, which were handled by her family's solicitor's firm, Madigans Solicitors, for which she no longer works.

Yet some in attendance were left wondering whether this latest reference to the claim means the minister could get dragged back into the controversy.

Bailey also expressed a determination to run in the general election, which could indicate a threat to run as an Independent if dropped by Fine Gael.

"There will be a loyal Bailey vote. There will be people who think she has been badly treated. She won't get elected but she damages us by being on the ballot paper at all," a party strategist said.

Her supporters also complained about members not being notified and the legitimacy of the vote. It leaves a legal challenge on the table.

She hasn't gone away, you know - and she's not going to go quietly.

"The Baileys always have something in their back pocket," a party source said.

Collateral damage

Assuming Bailey is removed, Fine Gael then needs to decide whether to replace her or just leave the two remaining candidates in place - junior minister Mary Mitchell O'Connor and councillor Barry Ward.

A twist in the tale that emerged from the meeting was members saying Ward should remain as a candidate.

"It was uncomfortable and tense. The outcome was very far from certain as the majority who spoke, spoke against the motion. Then a Save Barry wave spread across the room. The members didn't want him to be collateral damage. It felt like it was on a knife-edge," a party member present said.

After an underwhelming local elections for an established councillor and general election candidate, getting less than 10pc in his area, Ward has good reason to be nervous about the review.

He has been jettisoned by the party twice before to be kept off the general election ticket in 2011 and 2016.

The 41-year-old barrister would be justified to feel really hard done by if history were to repeat itself.

But this is politics and opinion is divided on what to do.

"Logic dictates two candidates is easier. The dream ticket is Mary and Jennifer but there are too many obstacles," a local party figure said.

There is little room for error in a competitive field.

Party polls always have to be taken with a pinch of salt. Conveniently, Fine Gael has a poll showing Mitchell O'Connor getting elected, with Bailey and Ward struggling on single digits each. The poll shows the Green Party's Ossian Smyth getting elected comfortably. Fianna Fáil's Mary Hanafin and Cormac Devlin have a quota between them and People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett also well in contention.

The results tally with the prevailing wisdom. To hold two seats, Fine Gael will need a national wind behind it and the right line-up.

A further option is Lorraine Hall, another new councillor. The 37-year-old policy and legislative officer with the business group Ibec is a former ministerial adviser to Alan Shatter and Heather Humphreys. Viewed as more grassroots-focused than her peers due to involvement in community activities, she is seen as a potential long-term replacement for Mitchell O'Connor.

All of which puts Jennifer Carroll MacNeill firmly in the spotlight.

At the party meeting, a supporter of Bailey's pointed to the new councillor's inexperience, saying she has been in politics for less than a year.

The barrister has been around politics for quite some time, though. She joined Fine Gael as legal adviser to Enda Kenny in 2008 and went on to become a policy adviser in government to ministers Frances Fitzgerald, Alan Shatter and Eoghan Murphy.

The 39-year-old married MacNeill, the Goldman Sachs managing director of Investment Banking in Ireland and rugby legend, in 2010. The pair met at a legal event in UCD.

The power couple live in the affluent Killiney area with their four-year-old son, James. Their son has health issues, which require Carroll MacNeill to be near home and she has taken a career break.

She quit her job as a lobbyist with Wilson Hartnell to become a full-time public representative since her election to Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council in May.

On the council, she often noticeably defends Government policy rather than playing the parish pump act.

"She's definitely going for it," a party colleague says.

