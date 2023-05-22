Fionnán Sheehan: Ivana, Holly and Richard beware – Mary Lou’s Shinner winners are on the march

Watching Mary Lou McDonald trying to score points against Heather Humphreys brought back an observation from a one-time leader of the hard-left in the Dáil. Former Socialist Party TD Joe Higgins noted 20 years ago about the answers extracted from Bertie Ahern: “Asking the Taoiseach a question is like trying to play handball against a haystack. You hear a dull thud and the ball does not come back to you.”