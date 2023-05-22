Fionnán Sheehan: Ivana, Holly and Richard beware – Mary Lou’s Shinner winners are on the march

Sinn Féin vice president Michelle O'Neill (left) and president Mary Lou McDonald arrive at Belfast City Hall last Friday after voting for the Northern Ireland local elections ended. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA© PA

Fionnán Sheahan

Watching Mary Lou McDonald trying to score points against Heather Humphreys brought back an observation from a one-time leader of the hard-left in the Dáil. Former Socialist Party TD Joe Higgins noted 20 years ago about the answers extracted from Bertie Ahern: “Asking the Taoiseach a question is like trying to play handball against a haystack. You hear a dull thud and the ball does not come back to you.”