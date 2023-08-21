Fionnán Sheahan: Tuning out Ryan Tubridy won’t save RTÉ from a water charges-style backlash over the licence fee

The Ryan Tubridy Show becomes the The No Name Show this morning at 9am on RTÉ Radio 1. The face of the controversy is tuned out of the national broadcaster. Move along. Nothing to hear here. The Ryan Tubridy payments scandal is over. But the RTÉ payments scandal remains. And it continues to grow as people refuse to pay their licence fee. Whether it is in protest at the behaviour of the national broadcaster or simply because there is safety in numbers of abstentions. It is the law, yet the law becomes difficult to enforce when an ever greater number of people break it as they don’t believe there will be any consequence.