Fionnán Sheahan: The leak, the whistleblower and the non-conspiracy of the Ryan Tubridy scandal
The Ryan Tubridy payments scandal, or the RTÉ payments scandal, as Ryan Tubridy calls it, continues to intrigue the nation. After 24 hours of hearings before Oireachtas committees and countless hours of discussion in every pub, office and living room in the country, it shows no sign of ending. Each week brings further developments in the best drama of the summer. Here are a few subplots that went under the radar: