Fionnán Sheahan: Ryan Tubridy may be gone, but RTÉ chair has to say who told elaborate lies on issue of his pay

The invitation to Ryan Tubridy to appear on the first episode of the newly revamped Late Late Show must be in the post. Patrick Kielty would be only too delighted to have his predecessor on. “For me, like any other talk-show host on this island, would you want to sit down and have that chat with Ryan? Of course you would. But it’s not my decision. If Ryan wants to do my show or someone else’s show, that’s a decision for him,” he told the Irish Independent on Saturday.