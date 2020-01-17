Fionnán Sheahan: 'Mr Hogan goes to Washington - and threatens Trump's re-election efforts'

He's tall and from the country but there's nothing naive about Phil Hogan.

The European Commissioner for Trade made his first trip to the US capital to tee up a trade deal between the EU and the Trump administration.

He knows how it works in Washington - a town where you have to press the flesh and understand the constituency motivations of the politicians you are meeting.

Hogan proves well able to put on the folksy charm on Capitol Hill. Arriving into the office suite of Senator Chuck Grassley, he's asked whether he played basketball.

Hogan explains Kilkenny hurling to the Republican senator and shows him the scars on his hand.

The 86-year-old is the longest-serving senator and third in line to the presidency of the United States, and chair of the powerful Senate Finance Committee. On his desk for his meeting with Hogan, the Iowa farmer has a bag of soy beans and corn. Here's his concerns.

Hogan, from a farming background himself, quotes figures back on the substantial imports of those very products to the EU.

He talks their language.

You can't see a northern or Latin European Commissioner developing this sort of rapport.

Where his tone can be seen as blunt on this side of the Atlantic, it suits the directness of Trump-era Washington.

Hogan is using the Irish connections too. He had a dinner, arranged by Irish Ambassador Dan Mulhall, with influential Irish-American figures like White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, House Ways and Means Committee chairman Congressman Richard Neal, and veteran New York Congressman Peter King.

Being from Ireland, Hogan is also asked about Brexit, in which there is much interest and concern in Washington.

He warns British Prime Minister Boris Johnson his timeframe for a deal is too short.

"Gamesmanship and brinkmanship is not going to work on this occasion," he says to an audience at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies thinktank.

The main purpose of the trip is to meet US trade representative Robert Lighthizer, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

Hogan is delivering a message in person to the US political apparatus to talk trade, not make trade war.

Lighthizer is on a high after being credited with striking a historic trade deal with China.

The Trump administration has been squaring up to the EU, hitting European exports to the US with tariffs last year. The White House is now weighing up the next round targeting French goods over a digital tax and European car and auto-parts exports.

Warning

Hogan says the European Union will "robustly defend" its interest if further tariffs are imposed.

But he's asking the US president to engage on trade. In an interview with the Irish Independent, Hogan fires another warning shot, and directly links any EU retaliation for further US tariffs with Trump's re-election bid in November.

"We are going to look at all possibilities in relation to countermeasures if we are attacked by the United States economically," he said

"We don't want to go this direction but, clearly, in an election year, this strong view of the European Union to robustly defend its interests means that there is a political dimension," he says. "In the same way as the United States have been imposing tariffs for mostly political reasons, without taking account of the surplus they have in relation to services, we believe we have to stand up for our sectors in the European Union in a strong way and we won't be afraid to do so."

Hogan says tariffs reduce economic activity and wages and put jobs at risk. He says they are evidence of the need to de-escalate trade tensions.

"But if President Trump is of the view that imposition of tariffs is good for his political base, then he can expect that Europe will take a strong position in defending itself."

Asked whether he will look at Trump's political base if applying tariffs, Hogan replies: "Well, the European Union will be looking at things politically in the same way as he is looking at things politically."

Although he doesn't specify any areas, the threat certainly opens up the possibility of the EU specifically targeting goods from key US election swing states like Wisconsin, Iowa, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Florida.

The immortal words of president Ulysses S Grant, the general who led the Union Army in winning the American Civil War, certainly spring to mind: "I have never advocated war except as a means of peace."

