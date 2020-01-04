Fionnán Sheahan: 'Harris has his various concerned faces on - but vanity seeks to blot out reality'

We know this because the Minister for Health has numerous concerned facial expressions.

The minister had his full repertoire of concerned faces on display this week.

The numbers of patients on trolleys in A&E units have hit their worst level ever.

The flu season is at its peak.

Thankfully, the minister had a dozen officials and four press officers on hand to nurse him through the trauma of the latest winter briefing by the HSE.

The bald facts from Anne O'Connor, the HSE's chief operations officer, were bleak.

Harris had his intensely concerned face on, leaning forward to stare at the screen as the HSE official ran through emergency admissions.

The trolley count of 248 patients on average without a bed at 8am is 83pc higher than the same week last year.

Harris had the pensively concerned face, sitting back in the chair with a hand on the chin, as the flu rates were distilled.

The flu hit its peak a week ago with 746 patients admitted to hospital over the Christmas fortnight.

Some 22 people have died so far this winter from the flu - 17 of those people were over 65.

Harris had the assertive concerned face as the community care figures were disclosed.

Now with his hand on his chin and thumb under his jugular, he nodded in agreement as the discharges to nursing homes were mentioned.

A large number of patients were removed from the delayed transfer of care list before Christmas Eve. So patients ready to leave hospital were sent home.

In other words, the bed blockers were sent home for Christmas - otherwise the A&E overcrowding would have been worse.

Nonetheless, the number of patients over 75 in emergency departments was up 25pc year on year over Christmas.

The earlier than usual onset of the flu is partially to blame as it hit three to four weeks earlier.

And there's another five to six weeks to go.

The briefing complete, the minister exited into an ante room with two officials to prepare for questions.

He has a lot to answer for.

Hospital overcrowding was worse in 2019 than any other year since records began, with 118,367 patients left without hospital beds, according to figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.

Official HSE figures put the 8am trolley count at 114,873 in 2019 - up 14pc on 2018.

That very morning, there were 404 patients on trolleys.

It's almost a decade and a half since then health minister Mary Harney declared a "national emergency" when there were 314 on trolleys.

Harris emerged a few minutes later, dressed in his trademark blue suit, light blue shirt, blue tie and brown shoes.

The concentrated concerned look was now on his face.

The closest he goes to admitting a crisis is saying 2019 was a "challenging year".

Harris chirps away about his record in office, saying he's proud there are more beds, more nurses and more doctors in our hospitals.

"That compares very favourably to some of my predecessors," he boasted.

His vanity seeks to blot out the reality on the ground.

Hit with a pertinent question about the efficacy and uptake of the flu vaccine, Harris looked genuinely concerned at not having an answer and passed the hot potato to the HSE officials.

Once the non-trolley-bound questions started, Simon was in his comfort zone as a political commentator.

Lavish answers on Lisa Chambers, licensing laws and triplets rolled off the tongue.

A press officer buzzed about, trying to get the media to not stand so close to the minister.

The compassionately concerned face emerged as he condemned the protests by pro-life activists at Holles Street Maternity Hospital.

He's looking at exclusion zone laws, which would keep protesters away from facilities that provide abortions.

He was equally concerned early last year when he said the Government aimed to have legislation on the zones prepared by summer. Come the summer he was beginning talks in the autumn.

A bit like the trolley crisis: what's another lost year.

No wonder he'll most likely face a motion of no confidence when the Dáil resumes.

Come 2021, he won't be in the job.

Irish Independent