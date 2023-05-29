Fionnán Sheahan: Grand-theft-auto lawlessness on our roads needs more than a bad Michael McDowell tribute act

Stand-in: Simon Harris’s time as justice minister has featured soundbites but a lack of action. Photo: Colin Keegan

Fionnán Sheahan

“And the joyriders go beep, beep, beep, beep, beep, bi-diddy-beep, beep, beep, beep at the gardaí. – Shay Healy, Take a walk on the Northside