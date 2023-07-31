Fionnán Sheahan: From hunter to hunted - how RTÉ board handled Ryan Tubridy comes into focus

How do you correct a public record on something that was never stated in the first place? All of five weeks ago, RTÉ told us “it is necessary for the Board of RTÉ to correct the public record in relation to Mr Tubridy’s earnings from RTÉ during the period 2017-2022”. Cue the justifiable furore over the side deal with Renault, the barter account and the unidentified invoices that started the whole Ryan Tubridy payments scandal. The curiosity is “Mr Tubridy’s earnings from RTÉ” from 2022 had never been published. The new-found spirit of transparency from the national broadcaster is to be welcomed, given it normally has to have to information dragged out of it kicking and screaming.