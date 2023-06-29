Fionnán Sheahan: Balderdash meets Ballymagash as RTÉ top brass present confusion and coincidences

RTÉ interim deputy director general Adrian Lynch (left), commercial director Geraldine O’Leary, chief financial officer Richard Collins (right) and strategy director Rory Coveney arriving at Leinster House to face questions stemming from the controversy over the payments to former ‘Late Late Show’ host Ryan Tubridy. Photo: PA

For those of you of a certain age, political satire had a flagship TV slot poking fun at politicians and public figures. Back before Callan’s Kicks, even before Dermot Morgan’s Scrap Saturday, Hall’s Pictorial Weekly was hugely influential and gave birth to the idea Ballymagash-style politics, portraying the parish pump politics still prevalent to this day.

Ballymagash was referenced at the Oireachtas Media Committee, but even the late great Frank Hall couldn’t have come up with the cast as comical as Dee Forbes and the Seven Dwarves. For once, the politicians were not the ones being laughed at as the balderdash from the national broadcaster was the source of amusement.

After making every effort to hang the DG, Forbes is gone into a slumber from the action in Montrose, leaving the Seven Dwarves behind to flounder around and explain what’s going on. A series of incredible coincidences and confusions are being presented to the venerable TDs and senators:

The Forbes Ultimatum

It turns out the director general was being actively pushed out the door. Forbes had her going away party from RTÉ on June 15. The following day, the RTÉ board received a report into a series of unexplained payments to Ryan Tubridy. RTÉ chair Siún Ní Rathallaigh asked her to resign. The chair omitted to tell anyone about this development over the past week, including when she met Culture Minister Catherine Martin.

Forbes went on “annual leave” pending her official departure next month. The RTÉ board met on Monday, June 19, and suspended Forbes on Wednesday, June 21. When they finally came clean on the Tubridy payments on Thursday, June 22, the RTÉ chair never mentioned that the director general was suspended, let alone had been asked to resign. Forbes then resigned on Monday, meaning she was no longer in situ as the questions mounted. Ní Rathallaigh explained there was legal advice and a disciplinary procedure at play.

The Tubridy Synchronism

Ryan Tubridy says his departure from The Late Late Show has nothing to do with the impending scandal that was coming down the track. Tubridy announced his shock departure on March 16. The following day on March 17, St Patrick’s Day, a bank holiday, the auditors in Deloitte contacted the head of the RTÉ board’s Audit and Risk Committee, Ann O’Leary. She said the contact from the auditors on the national holiday was perfectly normal.

Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin declared: “I think that is an incredible coincidence of timing.”

He probed a bit more and asked: “No one here had any contacts before the March 17.”

The Seven Dwarves all nodded in agreement. But his colleague Ciarán Cannon audited the answer and pointed out auditors will often try to clarify anomalies before escalating.

RTÉ’s chief financial officer Richard Collins then had a mature recollection moment as he disclosed that the auditors did indeed contact him in early March. “Yes they did and they asked me for an explanation about these invoices. Deloitte then spoke directly to the DG,” he said. Collins had to apologise to Griffin, who said the committee appeared to be mislead. He wanted to know whether Forbes spoke to anyone else: “Again, we’ll never know that I suppose, will we?”

The Barter Banter

What’s not in doubt is that Ryan Tubridy was paid three payments of €75,000 on foot of RTÉ underwriting a commercial deal. But the RTÉ top brass weren’t able to shed a whole lot of light on the payments. Sinn Féin TD Imelda Munster was unimpressed with the explanations of how “consultancy” services ended up on the invoices.

RTÉ commercial director Geraldine O’Leary wasn’t involved in the construction of the commercial deal and it was first time anything like this had come to her. “I cannot remember the precise detail,” she said. “I can’t remember the detail of the wording of the invoices,” she added. She was advised there was “pressure to pay”.

“What I remember...is the urgency,” she said. O’Leary also recalled: “As I understood it at the time, the payment was to the talent.”

Munster was not convinced: “That was a long-winded response.”

She also turned to Collins to question why he had not called out the concealment of the fees: “Ah would you stop. You didn’t ask. The chief financial officer didn’t ask.”​

The Contracts Conundrum

Amid the hilarity around who didn’t know what was going on with Tubridy’s contract, there was also some discussion on Patrick Kielty’s pay. A contract both has, hasn’t and might be signed off on with the new Late Late Show host. When asked if the deal with Kielty is now legally binding, there were three answers.

The RTÉ chair replied: “I don’t know.” The acting director general Adrian Lynch was confused: “I don’t think so?”

Collins, the chief financial officer, clarified: “It is.”

The salary details will be released over the coming days.

The RTÉ chair signalled the era of the big earners was over: “My opinion is RTÉ is bidding against itself in a market and creating...Maybe that applied at a point in time but that is not the way the market is working.”

The Toy Show Musical Chairs

The post-script was the demise of the calamitous Toy Show The Musical. RTÉ director of strategy Rory Coveney admitted: “I was responsible for the project, in one sense.”

“We are not doing it this year,” he said, before claiming: “There’s a lot of value in it.”

When Fianna Fáil TD Niamh Smyth asked what was the cost of the ditched show, Coveney brought the house down by claiming it was “commercially sensitive”.

Smyth sent him away to consider his response.