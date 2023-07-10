Fionnán Sheahan: A station once again – Kevin Bakhurst starts the unenviable task of rehabilitating RTÉ

Not since Emmet Dalton accidentally shot Michael Collins in the back of the head at Béal na Bláth – or so the conspiracy theory goes – has such an injury been inflicted by friendly fire. Fianna Fáil’s Timmy Dooley had not intended to drag his fellow Bannerman Marty Morrissey into the fray with his questions about RTÉ car ownerships. But Morrissey has become the latest casualty of the Ryan Tubridy pandemic sweeping through Montrose.