Fiona Ness: 'Momo panic - there's nothing like a moral panic to green-light the willing suspension of our critical thinking'

My eight-year-old knows a girl who knows a girl who baked her friend in an oven because Momo told her to. Others were traumatised for life by a Momo chat given by a concerned teacher, while making the 'Momo face' is now a freakish playground game.

Not that any of the kids I know have actually seen Momo. But still. Be afraid.

It puts me in mind of how worried eight-year-old me was about being cursed by a chain letter my mother had unceremoniously binned.

And BADD - the 1980s action group Bothered About Dungeons and Dragons, which mobilised against the popular game leading children into devil worship. Well, I'm married to a DD player of that era and I can attest that he's not a devil worshipper; he's a very nice man.

And so I suspect it is with Momo. Dig into reports on the reach of the ugly internet meme, and evidence of direct harm caused by the 'challenge' to which the image is linked is yet to be found. Cases linked of children killing themselves in other countries are not stating the game was the direct cause.

Customisable video games are said to be featuring Momo-type characters created and shared by players. The images pop up on YouTube, perpetuating the belief that Momo can sneak into your child's head unbeknownst to you, during any one of the endless hours you have outsourced your baby-sitting duties to the amoral internet. Ahem.

Somewhere, a niggling voice is saying Momo is nowt more than a viral ghost story, a chain letter or killer clown.

The good, positive advice for children coming out of our collective Momo experience might be on how to separate fact from fiction; advice we could take to heart ourselves.

The dog ate my €100 voluntary contribution

This is the first year I have been in receipt of what is, for many, an annual event. "Haven't I paid this already?" I thought, when a school begging letter - sorry, request for voluntary contribution - arrived (four times).

Hadn’t I already funded their education through my taxes, and the extra payments for books, photocopying, stationary and something else I can’t remember that cost €70, at the start of term?

Seems not. The white boards are in rag order and the head teacher has to come cap in hand to the parents – as if it’s somehow her fault. What if every parent in the country just said no, not paying it, and demanded a free primary education system?

A colleague in education says it would take very little to provide this. The annual budget overrun of a Dublin hospital would fill the gap nicely. Perhaps the Government should ditch the HSE management entirely and put a head teacher in charge. The cost savings achieved in health by our citizen-centred principals (who are well used to feeding the 5,000 from five loaves and three fish) could then be tossed back into education.

Let the consultant bag-packing initiatives at the local SuperValu begin ...

Brexit's driving me mad

There are undoubtedly more pressing issues attaching to Brexit than the surrender of my Scottish drivers' licence, but I feel it keenly just the same. Hit with the news that British people in Ireland will have to exchange their drivers' licence for an Irish one in the result of a hard Brexit, I'm mourning the passing of my old tattered piece of green and pink paper, the printed address on which is the last thing I have that attaches me to my childhood home.

Irish Independent