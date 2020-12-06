Finucane family deserve truth - as do the victims of IRA murders

In June 1992, after a tip-off from the IRA to a priest, the badly decomposed body of 26-year-old Margaret Perry was discovered lying in forestry in Mullaghmore. She had been missing for a year. Identified by her dental records, she had been strangled and beaten with a spade.

Posthumously, a year earlier, her killers went back to the location they had dumped her body and attempted to destroy forensic evidence by mutilating her skull further.

A few days after she was discovered, three male bodies were found on Border roads in south Armagh - naked and shot through the head.

The murders of John Dignam (32), Aidan Starrs (29) and Gregory Burns (33) were claimed by the IRA. They said the three men had been shot for being informers, adding that they had also been responsible for the murder of Perry, who was Burns' former girlfriend. Taped 'confessions', extracted under torture, were sent to the families of the men some weeks later.

It was alleged that a covert military intelligence unit of the British army, the Force Research Unit (FRU), had prior knowledge of the plot to kill Perry, and failed to act, and that handlers gave advice to the men on how to destroy evidence linking them to the killing. In subsequent years allegations surfaced that one of the men's interrogators was also the FRU agent known as Stakeknife.

The similarities in Perry's case and the murder of Pat Finucane are striking. Both worked for the Northern Irish state - Finucane as a solicitor, Perry as a civil servant. In both instances the FRU was alleged to not only have prior knowledge of the killings, but also encouraged it. The difference? Loyalist agents killed one, republicans the other.

There are 429 press statements on the Sinn Féin website calling for a public inquiry into the murder of Pat Finucane. There is none calling for a public inquiry into Margaret Perry's murder.

Both murders were appalling, as were those of the alleged agents that followed - and, to be clear, Finucane's family should be entitled to the full truth, however uncomfortable.

That does not mean equal weight should not be applied to other cases; the perceived hierarchy of victims is unhelpful. It is not the Finucane family's fault that political parties raise their case to put pressure on the British state. That fault lies with those who fail to apply the same energy to other cases where there are equally disturbing allegations of collusion.

As it stands, neither the Perry family nor the Finucane family stand to get the full truth any time soon.

Operation Kenova - established in 2016 and headed by former Chief Constable Jon Boutcher into the alleged activities of Stakeknife - was established to examine allegations of kidnap, torture and murder by the Provisional IRA, and the use of a British agent in the commission of these alleged offences.

John Ware, speaking on his Panorama programme The Spy in the IRA in 2017, stated: "Kenova also extends to those IRA leaders who are said to have authorised these executions, some of whom are now senior politicians here."

On the same programme former Northern Ireland DPP Barra McGrory also recognised the following: "If there is any group that might be uncomfortable with this investigation it is the IRA, because if there is an agent engaged in a series of murders, then it was the IRA who sent him out to do them."

When the story of Stakeknife was originally exposed by the late journalist Liam Clarke, senior Sinn Féin individuals tripped over themselves to promote Freddie Scappaticci's denial that he was the alleged agent, claiming the media were being "conned".

Martin McGuinness put the blame for the story on "nameless and faceless securocrats in British intelligence".

"Mr Scappaticci is the only person with the courage to go before the cameras," he said.

Ironically, it was Scappaticci's reluctance to go on camera in 1993 which led to him giving a secret interview to The Cook Report programme alleging McGuinness set up Derry man Frank Hegarty's murder. The man reported to be the head of the IRA's civil administration unit casually explained to journalists what informers could expect when abducted by the IRA.

"Standard procedure is to strip them and debug them…and we usually put a boiler suit on them… they get you into the room, they blindfold you, right? Strip you. They'll have you sitting there, maybe the room's cold. Everybody has a breaking point. And they think they are going to go home. But they don't."

I searched, yet can find no statement made by Mary Lou McDonald on Operation Kenova, or Stakeknife. Similarly, no calls for public inquiries into the case of Denis Donaldson, murdered in Donegal in 2006.

Donaldson, a senior figure in the provisional movement, who headed up Sinn Féin's Stormont team, also had a dual role as an MI5 spy for 20 years. He was outed when allegations that the IRA was running a spy ring from Sinn Féin's Stormont offices surfaced. He was charged, along with two others in 2002, and the case collapsed in September 2005. Three months later, Donaldson admitted his role as a double agent.

The allegations of a spy ring collapsed the Northern Irish government and had huge ramifications for the political process. Wouldn't that warrant a public inquiry?

Sinn Féin has never called for one - even though it again laid the blame for it at "British securocrats". The party appears to be selective about what 'truth' it wishes to become public knowledge.

If Northern Ireland is going to have any chance of healing the scars of the conflict, then all sides must apply the same quest for truth to their own organisations as they do when calling out their opponents.

I look forward to Mary Lou McDonald and Sinn Féin championing the cause of those murdered by the IRA, whether there was involvement of British agents or not. Those victims are equally as entitled to Sinn Féin's insistence on the 'truth" as Pat Finucane is.