| -0.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Finucane family deserve truth - as do the victims of IRA murders

Máiría Cahill

For Northern Ireland to move on, Sinn Féin must champion the cause of those killed by republicans

Geraldine Finucane (second left), widow of the murdered solicitor, with her children John, Katherine and Michael Expand

Close

Geraldine Finucane (second left), widow of the murdered solicitor, with her children John, Katherine and Michael

Geraldine Finucane (second left), widow of the murdered solicitor, with her children John, Katherine and Michael

Geraldine Finucane (second left), widow of the murdered solicitor, with her children John, Katherine and Michael

In June 1992, after a tip-off from the IRA to a priest, the badly decomposed body of 26-year-old Margaret Perry was discovered lying in forestry in Mullaghmore. She had been missing for a year. Identified by her dental records, she had been strangled and beaten with a spade.

Posthumously, a year earlier, her killers went back to the location they had dumped her body and attempted to destroy forensic evidence by mutilating her skull further.

A few days after she was discovered, three male bodies were found on Border roads in south Armagh - naked and shot through the head.

Privacy