Fine Gael turns to Tory playbook to deflect from eviction ban controversy by heating up Spice Bag outrage

Spice Bag must be delighted with himself. After cobbling together a piece of Banksy fan art, which superimposed photos of gardaí attending a modern day eviction on top of a Famine era eviction, he has become the talk of the nation.

Spice Bag, or Mála Spíosraí as he likes to be known, hit the headlines when Sinn Féin’s housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin tweeted the image with the caption “no words needed”.

As it turned out words were needed and Ó Broin subsequently had to tweet an apology to gardaí who were offended at being dragged into the row over the Government lifting the ban on evictions last week.

Ó Broin’s punishment for upsetting gardaí on the week of the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI) conference was that he was put into hiding until the storm blew over. Radio appearances were cancelled and he didn’t even get to give his tuppence’s worth on the last eviction notice figures. That’ll teach him.

The following morning, RTÉ listeners were treated to performance art levels of faux outrage from Fine Gael Junior Minister Patrick O’Donovan

But almost as noteworthy as Ó Broin’s street art faux pas was the Government, or at least Fine Gael’s, reaction to the tweet.

The party seized on the fact AGSI general secretary Antoinette Cunningham spoke out about the mocked up image.

Acting Justice Minister Simon Harris could not hold in his indignation over the image which he said was “offensive, inappropriate and disrespectful”. Fine Gael TDs lined up to retweet the minister’s comments. Fine Gael spinners spun as hard as they could to push Spice Bag’s image as high up the news agendas as possible.

Expand Close Simon Harris. Photo: Niall Carson/PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Simon Harris. Photo: Niall Carson/PA

The following morning, RTÉ listeners were treated to performance art levels of faux outrage from Fine Gael Junior Minister Patrick O’Donovan.

O’Donovan gave broadcaster Claire Byrne palpitations as he fell over himself to be appalled by a photograph posted on social media which he believed unlocked all of Sinn Féin’s deepest darkest secrets.

Sinn Féin certainly has a lot of secrets people should know about but a photoshopped image of gardaí during the Famine does not provide the insight the electorate needs.

Fine Gael’s outrage over the tweet is straight out of the Conservative Party playbook during the ridiculous Gary Lineker controversy. Tory MPs spewed with rage over the Match of the Day host’s depiction of laws aimed at stopping immigrants crossing the English Channel as being like Nazi-era Germany.

It worked for the Tories too. The media became engulfed in the row over the one-time English striker’s impartiality and there was very little talk about the British government’s latest clampdown on immigration.

Similarly, Fine Gael would like everyone to be talking about Spice Bag’s art and Ó Broin’s apology rather than the 7,348 households facing eviction over the next three months.