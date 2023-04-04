| 5.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Fine Gael turns to Tory playbook to deflect from eviction ban controversy by heating up Spice Bag outrage

Philip Ryan

The altered image of a Famine eviction scene by Mála Spíosraí, who inserted private security officials and gardaí into the painting. Picture: Mála Spíosraí/twitter Expand
Simon Harris. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Expand

Close

The altered image of a Famine eviction scene by Mála Spíosraí, who inserted private security officials and gardaí into the painting. Picture: Mála Spíosraí/twitter

The altered image of a Famine eviction scene by Mála Spíosraí, who inserted private security officials and gardaí into the painting. Picture: Mála Spíosraí/twitter

Simon Harris. Photo: Niall Carson/PA

Simon Harris. Photo: Niall Carson/PA

/

The altered image of a Famine eviction scene by Mála Spíosraí, who inserted private security officials and gardaí into the painting. Picture: Mála Spíosraí/twitter

Spice Bag must be delighted with himself. After cobbling together a piece of Banksy fan art, which superimposed photos of gardaí attending a modern day eviction on top of a Famine era eviction, he has become the talk of the nation.

Spice Bag, or Mála Spíosraí as he likes to be known, hit the headlines when Sinn Féin’s housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin tweeted the image with the caption “no words needed”.

Most Watched

Privacy