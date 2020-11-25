Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil must appeal to urban dwellers or become increasingly irrelevant

Are the traditional political parties doomed in urban areas? Both Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil have a similar problem as Ireland fundamentally changes and they fundamentally do not. Although increasingly socially liberal, that does not mean they have changed sufficiently to see them mere shadows of their former selves in the next couple of decades. The rise of smaller parties and independents is also a reflection of that same changing Ireland.

In 1966, Ireland was 50pc urban and 50pc rural and has been steadily urbanising since. At the last census in 2016, nearly two-thirds of the population lived in an urban area, with one-third rural.

When we map the share of first preference votes of the parties at each election against the changing pattern of where we are living, a distinct parallel can be seen between the declining rural population and the declining share of general election votes of both Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael. Concurrently, smaller parties and independents have seen their combined share of the vote increase, mirroring the rise in the population of urban Ireland. Fine Gael had 15 Dublin seats in 1989 and now has eight, and Fianna Fáil has gone from 21 to seven seats. Sinn Fein didn’t feature in Dublin 30 years ago, and now it has nine TDs.

This is not a phenomenon unique to Ireland. As countries urbanise, they become less socially conservative and increasingly concerned with what were once niche issues, such as climate change, public transport and cycling. The Green Party has increased its Dublin representation of TDs by 600pc over the last 30 years, although from a low base.

What seems evident is that Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael are struggling for relevancy as Ireland urbanises. Despite adopting liberal ‘urban’ stances in referendums on same-sex marriage and abortion, such issues tend to be secondary to day-to-day concerns, particularly housing.

Historically, Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil have good track records in delivering high-quality housing, both social and private. Over the decades, Fianna Fáil has delivered about twice as many social houses as Fine Gael (but it has been in power about twice as long) and one-third more private housing. Both parties have been consistent supporters of home-ownership, recognising it as the quickest path to wealth accumulation, and voters appreciated this.

In government over the past decade, Fine Gael’s (and to an extent the Labour Party’s) attempts at solving the housing issue in urban areas have centred on lowering standards, especially to facilitate profitable investment-driven housing solutions such as co-living and build-to-rent. The majority of apartments built in Dublin are sold to investors to rent and not to households for ownership.

The Programme for Government has a five-year social housing build target of 50,000, which remarkably is some 10,000 less than Fine Gael’s target in its election manifesto weeks earlier. To put this in context, this difference would house 60pc of Dublin city’s current social housing waiting list, or all of Cork and Galway county and cities together.

Ownership too is an important requirement of many households as our rental sector is still some way off a system that gives renters legal and financial equality with homeowners. Over one quarter of Dublin households rent, and even more in Galway, but the current rental sector strategy is from 2016, two ministers ago. In the interim, according to CSO data, the share of enforced deprivation for renters increased from 27 to 34pc in 2018-2019. Home ownership has also fallen from a high of over 80pc to 67.6pc in 2016, now below the European average.

Affordability is the critical issue. In various guises, the State is involved the purchase of over 25pc of all new market housing, financially supports over one-fifth of private rental tenancies and buys lots of second-hand houses. This reduces supply for other households, props up prices, and distorts the market to the extent the State is such a significant player it can’t stop now without causing mayhem. When a young person or couple’s only options are small and expensive renting, or larger and cheaper housing but with long commutes, one can appreciate the perceived irrelevance of mainstream parties who have caused this situation. Decent housing, once a reasonable expectation for most people, is fast becoming a luxury good.

Neither is the latest idea being touted by the house-building lobby – actually a rehash of an old idea – going to solve an urban housing affordability problem.

In shared equity schemes, the household buys a percentage of the house – say 85pc – and another entity, usually the State, buys the remaining 15pc. This second share is simply another loan due for repayment after a number of years had elapsed. This allows circumvention of lending rules to provide what are effectively 100pc mortgages, and simultaneously subvent developers by maintaining high market prices.

These schemes have been tried elsewhere and generally do not work. House owners tend to stop repayments on the 15pc equity share, knowing the State will not evict them. In the highly unlikely event of eviction, most would go straight to the social housing waiting list anyway.

The net result is the house owner gets loaded with debt and hefty repayments and taxpayers take on all the risk of default and rehousing. Helping people afford what is on offer, instead of making what is on offer more affordable, won’t solve the housing problems of the average urban voter, or Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael. It will exacerbate them.

The future of Ireland is decidedly urban. If they want to be more than minority parties or permanent coalition partners in the not-to-distant future, Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael will have to prove they have more to offer urban dwellers, especially, but not just, in housing. Demography is destiny.

Dr Lorcan Sirr is a senior lecturer in housing at the Technological University Dublin.