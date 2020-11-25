| 4.3°C Dublin

Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil must appeal to urban dwellers or become increasingly irrelevant

Lorcan Sirr

The Programme for Government has a five-year social housing build target of 50,000, which remarkably is some 10,000 less than Fine Gael’s target in its election manifesto weeks earlier. Photo: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

Are the traditional political parties doomed in urban areas? Both Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil have a similar problem as Ireland fundamentally changes and they fundamentally do not. Although increasingly socially liberal, that does not mean they have changed sufficiently to see them mere shadows of their former selves in the next couple of decades. The rise of smaller parties and independents is also a reflection of that same changing Ireland.

In 1966, Ireland was 50pc urban and 50pc rural and has been steadily urbanising since. At the last census in 2016, nearly two-thirds of the population lived in an urban area, with one-third rural.

When we map the share of first preference votes of the parties at each election against the changing pattern of where we are living, a distinct parallel can be seen between the declining rural population and the declining share of general election votes of both Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael. Concurrently, smaller parties and independents have seen their combined share of the vote increase, mirroring the rise in the population of urban Ireland. Fine Gael had 15 Dublin seats in 1989 and now has eight, and Fianna Fáil has gone from 21 to seven seats. Sinn Fein didn’t feature in Dublin 30 years ago, and now it has nine TDs.

