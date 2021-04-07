| 0°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Finding positives in the face of adversity is best way to deal with lockdown hardships

Patricia Casey

The numbers exercising every day on our country roads and in parks have escalated since the pandemic Expand
People out walking in Dollymount , Dublin. Photo:Gareth Chaney/Collins Expand

Close

The numbers exercising every day on our country roads and in parks have escalated since the pandemic

The numbers exercising every day on our country roads and in parks have escalated since the pandemic

People out walking in Dollymount , Dublin. Photo:Gareth Chaney/Collins

People out walking in Dollymount , Dublin. Photo:Gareth Chaney/Collins

/

The numbers exercising every day on our country roads and in parks have escalated since the pandemic

Age-old questions ask if good can come of evil, or if contentment can come from disquiet? Such dichotomies loom large in our personalities and in our thought processes. Some see the glass half-full, some half-empty! Seneca the Younger, the great and famous Roman philosopher born around 4BC, was one of the great Stoic philosophers. He believed that happiness comes from accepting the present and not allowing one’s attitudes to be driven by the desire for pleasure or by fear. He said: “Man is affected not by events but by the view he takes of them.”

In modern psychological language, this is called the cognitive set. Attempts to change how we see things, whether from negative to positive or vice versa, are known as cognitive restructuring.

Most Watched

Privacy