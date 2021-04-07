Finding positives in the face of adversity is best way to deal with lockdown hardships

Age-old questions ask if good can come of evil, or if contentment can come from disquiet? Such dichotomies loom large in our personalities and in our thought processes. Some see the glass half-full, some half-empty! Seneca the Younger, the great and famous Roman philosopher born around 4BC, was one of the great Stoic philosophers. He believed that happiness comes from accepting the present and not allowing one’s attitudes to be driven by the desire for pleasure or by fear. He said: “Man is affected not by events but by the view he takes of them.”

In modern psychological language, this is called the cognitive set. Attempts to change how we see things, whether from negative to positive or vice versa, are known as cognitive restructuring.

We have been in near total lockdown for the most part of a year now here in Ireland and it is unlikely to end completely for another month or more. Our people are in deep distress at the seemingly endless hardships we are being forced to endure and an opinion poll published over the weekend confirmed this. It showed that there has been a dramatic slump in people’s view of our Government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, dropping from 78pc approval this time last year to 43pc at the weekend.

Indeed only 10pc strongly approved of the Government’s approach.

Public frustration is evident to those of us working at the coal face of mental health. People are struggling with anger, hopelessness and helplessness. They see the lockdown as ceaseless and occasioned in part by the snail’s pace of the vaccine roll-out and the ultra-cautious approach of Government.

We contrast this with our UK neighbours who are powering ahead to the opening of all shops and of a sizeable number of foreign destinations for holidays in the nest week or so, thanks to the high vaccination rate.

But for the next few week here in Ireland, instead of hand-wringing and anger, let’s consider what benefits, if any, we have seen in our lives from the lockdown.

It’s easy to dismiss this, particularly those who have been bereaved or have accrued large debts, but it may be the only psychological tool at our disposal in the period ahead until we too are free again to travel, hug our loved ones, worship in our churches and be entertained by sport or theatre. Freedom is like the lover standing on the horizon, inviting us into his arms, but being prevented by an invisible, impenetrable wall.

Consider the long commutes to work in months past, loading onto full trains and buses or driving daily in choked-up motorways from several hours. Now many of us have two or more additional hours in our day for doing other things.

The bolt from the office across town to the meeting has been replaced by nothing more strenuous than switching on the computer and sharing the screen.

What are we doing with these extra hours? Are we using them for the family time we were so starved of prior to the pandemic? We should savour these addition hours to let our families know we care. Perhaps we’re also using these hours by enriching ourselves with books, music or other hobbies. The opportunities that online resources offer are endless, from talks about paintings to live concerts and discussions. Information on everything from how to knit a scarf to which compost to use for our plant cuttings are on offer free at any time at the push of a button.

What about our health? Did we exercise wisely before this viral scourge hit us? Some may now be lamenting the loss of the gym or pool but we have access to parks and country roads. That may be cold comfort in the rain or cold, but in fine weather they are more exhilarating than a treadmill. The numbers walking every day on our country roads and in parks seems to have escalated since the pandemic. Yes, we have all been baking a lot more and many of us will no longer have the excuse to buy a takeaway because our cooking skills will have been honed over banana bread or more complicated feasts.

We’ve become accidental foodies and while our girth may have increased we can now work to reducing this with healthy foods for the future.

The one sphere through that has witnessed the bonus of the lockdown is knowing who cares for you and who is indifferent.

Our fair-weather friends will have evaporated as the pandemic took its toll on their ability to give and to care. But those who have kept in contact, who have sent us text message greetings, called us and thought enough about us to ask “How are you doing?” are the ones we can truly call our friends. And those losing their loved ones to Covid or some other cause will know that the people who lined the street or stood outside the church or signed the online book of condolences were doing so from the heart.

We may be making a virtue of necessity in our efforts to see positivity in the face of adversity.

But we need to if we are to take full advantage of and gain insight into the few benefits that have followed this pandemic. Seneca would have approved.

Patricia Casey is a consultant psychiatrist in the Hermitage Clinic, Dublin and Emeritus Professor of Psychiatry at UCD.