Finding artistic inspiration on world's edge

Bolus Head is no place for the faint-hearted as an unexpected October storm shakes the rain-drenched earth and churns an ink-black ocean.

Caught at the very tip of this iconic clifftop overlooking Ballinskelligs Bay when an innocent autumn afternoon switched from hazy sun to roaring tempest, I found myself acquainted first-hand on the reason 'Wild' is a suitable prefix to the Atlantic Way.

Amidst thunder and lightning, I let the howling wind blow me down the rocky precipice and past the stone cottages of the Cill Rialaig Artists' Retreat. How in God's name could inspiration descend in this ferocious landscape, I wondered, as another bolt of lightning snaked across the outline of Scariff Island in the distance.

And yet, it is conditions exactly like these that has attracted 5,000 creatives from all over the world to this invite-only artists colony at the edge of the world. The brainchild of Noelle Campbell-Sharp and opened by Charlie Haughey in 1991, this pre-Famine village has a global reputation with artists.

"Money won't buy a residency at Cill Rialaig, only talent," is a phrase much in evidence around these parts.

One of my most memorable chance encounters occurred on this very cliff walk on a stunning April day in 2003, when my path crossed with Dire Straits guitarist John Illsley. Sitting in the shade of his cottage, I recalled the last time we shared a roof was at the Estadio La Romareda in Zaragoza, on October 9, 1992 when I was one of the 50,000 fans who came to witness the band play their last ever concert.

Having set aside his Stratocaster for the joys of the easel, Illsley's creative instincts had by then moulded from rock chaos to the call of the canvas. "Painting is a benign obsession, a means of talking without words."

With an atlas of artistic options to choose from, he listed the creativity of Cill Rialaig as life-changing: "An extraordinary landscape where you do little else but paint. The distractions are minimal - just you and the incredible wildness."

Driving slowly through the stunning Ballaghisheen Pass later that evening as dark skies parted to an azure blue horizon, the complex connection of artistic expression and barren isolation was visible in a 360-degree arc. Do wild places really unleash our deepest creative visions, and has the comfort of city living forever numbed my own artistic ingenuity, I wondered?

Too old to impale myself on the cross of 'what might have been', I instead take comfort in the wisdom of Cezanne: "If isolation tempers the strong, it is the stumbling block of the uncertain." Best play the cards I'm dealt and leave the lonely canvas to braver souls.

Star of speed chess makes a winning move

Every now and then I grow weary of Netflix and look for an entertainment fix elsewhere. Three weeks ago I found exactly that in the form of Hikaru Nakamura - the youngest-ever American chess prodigy to earn the grandmaster title at 15.

Glorying as the best 'speed chess' player in the world, he has brought the ancient game to a modern e-sport audience via his dedicated Twitch channel, where 500,000 hang on his every move.

He even scored a cameo appearance in the recent series of Billions as viewership of live chess games has soared into the millions during the pandemic.

Nakamura defines chess as "a place everyone is accepted - you can be different, you can be an oddball". And rich, of course.

Another broken Bond

When the latest James Bond film release was postponed yet again due to Covid-19, a cynical friend texted: "Apparently there is time to die."