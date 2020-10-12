| 9.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Finding artistic inspiration on world's edge

John Daly

 

September light falls on the Skelligs as beach goers enjoy the cold and sunshine on St Finan's Bay, Ballinscelligs, Co. Kerry. Photo:Valerie O'Sullivan/Fáilte Ireland Expand

Close

September light falls on the Skelligs as beach goers enjoy the cold and sunshine on St Finan's Bay, Ballinscelligs, Co. Kerry. Photo:Valerie O'Sullivan/Fáilte Ireland

September light falls on the Skelligs as beach goers enjoy the cold and sunshine on St Finan's Bay, Ballinscelligs, Co. Kerry. Photo:Valerie O'Sullivan/Fáilte Ireland

September light falls on the Skelligs as beach goers enjoy the cold and sunshine on St Finan's Bay, Ballinscelligs, Co. Kerry. Photo:Valerie O'Sullivan/Fáilte Ireland

Bolus Head is no place for the faint-hearted as an unexpected October storm shakes the rain-drenched earth and churns an ink-black ocean.

Caught at the very tip of this iconic clifftop overlooking Ballinskelligs Bay when an innocent autumn afternoon switched from hazy sun to roaring tempest, I found myself acquainted first-hand on the reason 'Wild' is a suitable prefix to the Atlantic Way.

Amidst thunder and lightning, I let the howling wind blow me down the rocky precipice and past the stone cottages of the Cill Rialaig Artists' Retreat. How in God's name could inspiration descend in this ferocious landscape, I wondered, as another bolt of lightning snaked across the outline of Scariff Island in the distance.