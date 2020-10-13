| 7°C Dublin

Financial anxiety can cripple us, but we must confront 'the monster under the rug'

Stella O'Malley

Pressure: Finances can put a great strain on a couple's relationship. Photo: Posed

Pressure: Finances can put a great strain on a couple’s relationship. Photo: Posed

The state of our finances is often our best-kept secret - a pity really because it is also a major source of anxiety for many people and if we can't freely discuss it with our friends then this stressor can feel like a dark knot in our stomach that never really goes away. Today being Budget Day, there will be intense analysis from economists and commentators and it is during these interminable discussions that most of us bite our lip and consider our financial future.

For many people - small business owners in particular - 2020 has been a financial nightmare. We were pretty gutsy last March; we thought that we just needed to pull together with one big push and then we'd get rid of this weird virus. So we baked our bread and went for our walks, we kept to the guidelines and social distanced as much as we could. Few among us thought that we would still be trying to contain the virus seven months later and the financial impact of this is biting hard.

Financial pressure these days isn't often about hunger and penury, instead it is experienced through sleepless nights, digestive problems, panic attacks and anxiety disorders.