Finally, the gloves are off against Putin as West goes beyond symbolic gestures

Ambrose Evans-Pritchard

Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo: Sputnik/Sergey Guneev/Kremlin via Reuters

Chancellor Olaf Scholz has dismantled decades of German Ostpolitik and embarked on breakneck military rearmament. Photo: Reuter/Michele Tantussi

On the third attempt, the West is at last grasping the nettle in Ukraine. This weekend’s draconian measures come too late to deter Vladimir Putin, but not too late to inflict real pain and perhaps to set in motion the destruction of his regime.

The market verdict on earlier, minimalist, lowest-denominator attempts to sanction Russia was almost embarrassing. Moscow’s MOEX equity index rocketed 20pc on Friday, with relief rallies for Russian bonds and the rouble. Oil prices settled down.

