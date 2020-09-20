Figures show crime is an inevitable part of what we call 'normal' life

The dramatic drop in all headline criminal offences is probably the only welcome side-effect of the coronavirus pandemic.

The surreal lockdown stopped both the legitimate and not-so-legal economies in their tracks, flattening a lot of curves in the process - including the criminal one.

With the entertainment industry shut down, businesses closed and the streets empty, there were fewer people around to be assaulted, robbed or sold drugs to.

And with most of the public house-bound, the army of burglars that normally plagues the capital - carrying out an average of up to 200 break-ins a week - was left with no choice but to also stay at home.

Experienced gardaí say they never saw burglary numbers falling so low, not to mention a day last April when, for the first time ever, there was not a single such crime recorded anywhere in Dublin. One senior officer reflected: "People with over 30 years of experience working in Dublin cannot remember a day when there were zero burglaries recorded or that they were in single-digit figures.

"But these are extraordinary times and the streets have been empty and everyone was at home.

"The lockdown was good for the gardaí and very bad for criminals, especially drug dealers and burglars.

"But now that society is getting back to being as normal as can possibly be, then you can be sure that the criminals are also resuming normal service."

The measures brought in to police the lockdown resulted in a dramatic increase in the number of frontline gardaí on the streets after the force's commissioner reduced the garda rosters from five to four units, with officers working four 12-hour shifts per week.

At the same time, specialist units like the Garda Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GDOCB) and CAB (Criminal Assets Bureau) utilised the restrictions to track down drug traffickers and their assets.

But as the figures highlighted in this newspaper today clearly illustrate, underlying crime rates have been gradually rising at the same pace as wider society returns to the new normal.

And, just like the rest of society, the habitual criminals are getting back to work.

The collective experience of the past seven months has proved that crime only drops dramatically in completely strange and unprecedented circumstances.

What this demonstrates is that, whether we like it or not, crime is an inevitable component of what we call 'normal' life.