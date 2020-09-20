| 6.1°C Dublin

Figures show crime is an inevitable part of what we call 'normal' life

Paul Williams

The lockdown was good for the gardai and bad for criminals. Photo: Gerry Mooney Expand

The lockdown was good for the gardai and bad for criminals. Photo: Gerry Mooney

The dramatic drop in all headline criminal offences is probably the only welcome side-effect of the coronavirus pandemic.

The surreal lockdown stopped both the legitimate and not-so-legal economies in their tracks, flattening a lot of curves in the process - including the criminal one.

With the entertainment industry shut down, businesses closed and the streets empty, there were fewer people around to be assaulted, robbed or sold drugs to.