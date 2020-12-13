'Fight of the earls' as lord and barman vie for city market

They come from different worlds, but the one thing they have in common is Guinness stout.

English-based 'Ned' Guinness, the 4th Earl of Iveagh, owes his position and wealth to the 'black stuff', while Martin Keane, the 'Earl of Temple Bar', probably sells more of it than most Irish publicans.

But now the blue-blooded aristocrat who owns one of Britain's great estates and the barman turned publican who grew up on the 'wrong side of the tracks' in Dublin's inner city, seem set on a collision course over the future of the capital's Iveagh Market.

The derelict red-brick building running from Francis Street to Lamb Alley on the edge of The Liberties seems an unlikely battleground for the two men.

The market, built by Guinness heir the 1st Earl of Iveagh and opened in 1902, was a derelict and unloved second-hand clothes market when it was closed down due to safety concerns. Over 20 years ago Keane then acquired possession of the building without doing anything with it.

Last week the war over the building's future came to a head when Arthur Edward Rory Guinness, Earl of Iveagh, of Elveden Hall in Suffolk, England, reclaimed title to the market through his solicitor Paul Smithwick, using a 1906 clause in the original lease. Keane, who has been consulting his legal advisers, has maintained a cautious and, unusually for him, tight-lipped silence on the move.

Expand Close Edward ‘Ned’ Guinness, the 4th Earl of Iveagh, with a Guinness, the drink that made his family’s fortune / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Edward ‘Ned’ Guinness, the 4th Earl of Iveagh, with a Guinness, the drink that made his family’s fortune

But he is a careful businessman who said in the past that he likes to own bricks and mortar rather than leases, so writing him off at this stage of the proceedings would be a big mistake.

As the Iveagh Trust distributed a €10 voucher and Christmas card to its thousands of tenants around Dublin city last week, the two protagonists vying for control of the old market buildings may have been thrust into the unwelcome limelight. But both are men of wealth and privilege, even if they got there in very different ways.

As heir to a brewery fortune, 'Ned' Guinness (51) was undoubtedly born with a silver spoon in his mouth - the eldest son of 'Benji' Guinness, the 3rd Earl, and his glamorous wife Miranda, later Tony Ryan's lover after her divorce in 1984. But he hasn't been content to rely on an estimated £315m inheritance from the company that made the family fortune, but also runs one of the UK's biggest agricultural businesses from the 22,000-acre Elveden estate.

The house, one of the few great British stately homes still in private hands, was originally built for an Indian Maharajah, owner of the famous Koh-i-Noor diamond and last ruler of the Sikh empire. It was bought by the 1st Earl of Iveagh in 1894 and has been passed down intact through that branch of the Guinness family ever since.

Expand Close Traders selling in the 1970s / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Traders selling in the 1970s

The estate now supplies 6pc of Britain's onions and vast amounts of potatoes and carrots to outlets like McDonald's restaurants. It also has a farm shop, extensive tillage farms and a museum detailing the history of the house and its owners. Somewhat ironically, Elveden Hall was the setting for the film All the Money in the World, about the trials and tribulations of the fabulously wealthy and dysfunctional Getty clan.

Martin Keane grew up as a street urchin in 'The Hill', an area of tenements between Ranelagh and Rathmines before they were gentrified and immortalised by the writer Lee Dunne in his memoir Goodbye to The Hill.

He trained as a barman and at 26, through his friendship with building tycoon Matt Gallagher, became proprietor of one of the toughest but most profitable pubs in Dublin.

He was running The Deerpark Lounge in leafy Clonskeagh when he was one of the first investors in Temple Bar, paying £800,000 for the semi-derelict Anna Livia pub. Although he bought it sight unseen and every other publican in the city thought he was mad, he'd already had a chat with Charlie Haughey about his plans for Temple Bar, then a derelict site in the middle of the city, earmarked for a bus station.

He was confident that The Boss would deliver, which he did, and Keane's 'punt' paid off.

The 72-year-old, who still buys produce in the vegetable market in the early morning and drives a Rolls Royce, added Blooms Hotel and the The Oliver St John Gogarty hostel to his empire, and now virtually owns an entire side of a street in the heart of Temple Bar.

He also has extensive property interests in the city and his Drayton House Holdings, of which he and his daughter Martina are directors, currently has shareholder funds of €52m.

He acquired his interest in the Iveagh Market about 20 years ago and also has adjoining property owned through his company Redcaps Developments. But his failure to develop the old buildings has led to a series of unresolved legal actions with Dublin City Council stretching back to 2008.

Keane, a throwback to an earlier and more laissez-faire Dublin, has the money. But during a lunch some years ago he explained that, as the State was funding the restoration of other commercial historic buildings around the country, he couldn't understand why it wouldn't cover part of the cost of restoring the Iveagh Market.

He has travelled extensively in Europe looking at similar projects and as far back as 1999 established the Iveagh Market Hotel company.

Last week Keane was unavailable to talk about the latest episode in the long-running saga.

Nor could he be found collecting glasses outside the Oliver St John Gogarty, where he still plays a hands-on role.

His cash cows, the pub and hotel, are closed and Temple Bar is a ghost of its former self, when 40,000 people streamed through it each day content to pay inflated prices for pints of Guinness and the all-day entertainment laid on for the passing throngs.

After consulting his legal advisers Keane is confident that the matter can be settled without an expensive and lengthy court action, as he has been in discussions with Dublin City Council for several years about the clause in the original lease that has now been invoked by the Earl of Iveagh to regain possession of the building.

The Earl of Iveagh and Martin Keane are unlikely adversaries, battling over the questionable value of a derelict site, in an area of Dublin beset with social problems that hasn't benefited from the gentrification which has occurred at other locations between the Royal and Grand canals.

But both will be hoping the old Guinness slogan still holds good: Good things come to those who wait.