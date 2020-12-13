| 6.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

'Fight of the earls' as lord and barman vie for city market

Liam Collins

Ned Guinness invoked a 1906 clause to reclaim the Iveagh Market from Martin Keane

ADVERSARIES: Taoiseach Bertie Ahern with Martin Keane at the Iveagh Markets in the heart of the Liberties. Photo: Fennells Expand

Close

ADVERSARIES: Taoiseach Bertie Ahern with Martin Keane at the Iveagh Markets in the heart of the Liberties. Photo: Fennells

ADVERSARIES: Taoiseach Bertie Ahern with Martin Keane at the Iveagh Markets in the heart of the Liberties. Photo: Fennells

ADVERSARIES: Taoiseach Bertie Ahern with Martin Keane at the Iveagh Markets in the heart of the Liberties. Photo: Fennells

They come from different worlds, but the one thing they have in common is Guinness stout.

English-based 'Ned' Guinness, the 4th Earl of Iveagh, owes his position and wealth to the 'black stuff', while Martin Keane, the 'Earl of Temple Bar', probably sells more of it than most Irish publicans.

But now the blue-blooded aristocrat who owns one of Britain's great estates and the barman turned publican who grew up on the 'wrong side of the tracks' in Dublin's inner city, seem set on a collision course over the future of the capital's Iveagh Market.

Privacy