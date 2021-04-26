| 0.8°C Dublin

Fianna Fáil has suffered unduly from doing much of the Covid ‘heavy-lifting’

John Downing

If you’re a golfer who loves animals, today could be a very good day as you can play a round on the links and get to your nearest zoo or open farm. The rest of us will have to wait a deal longer for comparable indulgence and nurse whatever residual stock of patience we may have left.

Tomorrow marks 10 months to the day since we got a new Government and we also expect some solid news by this Thursday on how and when this dreary lockdown can be slowly unwound.

