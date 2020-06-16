| 13.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

FF and FG should spend like mad, then let Sinn Féin sort it out with magic money tree

Jason O'Mahony

Promises: Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald with finance spokesman Pearse Doherty. Photo: Gareth Chaney, Collins Expand

Close

Promises: Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald with finance spokesman Pearse Doherty. Photo: Gareth Chaney, Collins

Promises: Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald with finance spokesman Pearse Doherty. Photo: Gareth Chaney, Collins

Promises: Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald with finance spokesman Pearse Doherty. Photo: Gareth Chaney, Collins

It's funny how conventional wisdom is arrived at in Ireland. Talking to people in both Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, you'd be struck by the common assumption of many (not all) that Sinn Féin will be in power five years from now.

It's all based on the idea the next government will spend five years battling to get the public finances and employment into some sort of reasonable order just in time for Sinn Féin to get the electorate's kit off with the promise of a kiss and a bag of fiscal magic beans.

It's recounted to you with a sigh, and a hope Sinn Féin will possibly then lose the following election having failed to deliver to their voters.