Few gardaí are joining Garda Commissioner Drew Harris on his Irish language journey

Drew Harris has said he wants to speak enough Irish to open and close public occasions like the garda graduations with a bit of the “first national language”.

However, few rank and file gardaí appear ready to emulate the former deputy head of the Northern Ireland police, who grew up in a unionist community, and never learned Irish. It emerged yesterday that out of a force of 14,500 members, just 240 are fluent in Irish.

Garda Commissioner Harris and his senior management team were called to the Oireachtas Irish language and Gaeltacht committee yesterday following a complaint by the Irish Language Commissioner Rónán Ó Domhnaill.

In a most unusual move, he had expressed extreme frustration at the lack of gardaí able to speak Irish in Gaeltacht stations.

Mr Ó Domhnaill, a former RTÉ journalist, is a very unlikely language fanatic and was described by one committee member as “level-headed and reasonable”. It took eight pages just to list the items of correspondence on this issue between Mr Ó Domhnaill and Commissioner Harris, with a complaint that just 35 out of 95 Gaeltacht Garda stations have an Irish speaker.

The wily but low-key Garda leader garnered some goodwill, and even some recommendations of Gaeltacht courses, when he said he wanted to resume tuition in Irish which was disrupted by the pandemic a year ago. He wanted to respect audiences and also save his own embarrassment, and his ambition was to “top and tail” his public speaking with some Gaeilge.

The committee proceedings were conducted in Irish, with Commissioner Harris listening to interpretation, and replying to TDs’ and senators’ questions in English. Several key committee members backed Galway West TD Catherine Connolly, who said it was deplorable that the force could not obey the law and fulfil five key recommendations made a decade ago on providing policing services in Irish for the Gaeltacht.

Ms Connolly said she was very discouraged by the Commissioner’s responses and she urged him to lay out a plan and a time scale for the five recommendations dating from 2011.

Commissioner Harris said he believed Irish was important and he wanted to deliver the force’s obligation to provide a service in Irish for people in the Gaeltacht and those elsewhere who want to speak Irish. He said the force had set out to have 10pc of new recruits being Irish speakers, but he admitted that this did not come anywhere near success.

Under this scheme just 55 gardaí were recruited with a sufficient standard to hold a conversation and conduct their professional business in Irish. The force’s oifigeach Gaeilge, Eimear Ní Cheallaigh, said that just 240 gardaí are currently deemed fluent in Irish, while records tell us that in January 2021 the entire force was over 14,500 officers.

The Commissioner pledged to increase resources for Garda Irish language training, increase the use of technology for translation, and use more civilian staff and Garda reserve members with fluent Irish.

He pledged to review recruitment processes and try again to improve language training, but he would not commit to a time scale.