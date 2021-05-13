| 4.3°C Dublin

Few gardaí are joining Garda Commissioner Drew Harris on his Irish language journey

John Downing

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris. Photo: Colin Keegan/Collins Expand

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris. Photo: Colin Keegan/Collins

Drew Harris has said he wants to speak enough Irish to open and close public occasions like the garda graduations with a bit of the “first national language”.

However, few rank and file gardaí appear ready to emulate the former deputy head of the Northern Ireland police, who grew up in a unionist community, and never learned Irish. It emerged yesterday that out of a force of 14,500 members, just 240 are fluent in Irish.

