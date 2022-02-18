February weather has made fools of us before, but a changing climate means there are even stormier times ahead

Two storms in three days may be a rarity but February has made fools of us before.

Perpetually in a tug-of-war between being claimed as the first month of spring and the last month of winter, February has a habit of starting out as the former and then swiftly reverting to the latter.

We don’t even have to go back as far as 2018 and the Beast from the East for proof. Last year, February brought us Storm Darcy which dropped a helping of snow along the east and border areas and dragged temperatures below zero.

February 2020 brought triple trouble in the form of Storms Ciara, Dennis and Jorge with a lot of rain, plenty of wind and snow in places.

Although the first two were separated by a week and there was a fortnight’s reprieve before Jorge, the three combined to leave some areas badly flooded and almost all areas soggier than usual.

It was quieter in 2019 when there was just Storm Erik to contend with in February, although it did bring some very severe winds.

Storm Emma in 2018 takes the prize for February fury though, with blizzards, snow and freezing temperatures.

What all that means is while the brighter evenings and mild to the point of balmy weather of late may have lulled us into a false sense of spring, a February battering is not unusual and not a freak result of climate change.

“There is a meteorological explanation for the weather we’re getting at the minute,” Bonnie Diamond of Met Éireann said.

“2022 has been fairly quiet, the reason being we had high pressure sticking around and that means settled weather.

“However, a change in the jet stream has meant our weather has become much more active. The jet stream is driving Atlantic weather fronts our way and that’s bringing the low-pressure systems that’s brought us the stormy weather.”

Ms Diamond warned that Dudley was cuddly compared to what Eunice promises so the two are not twin storms.

“Eunice is a completely different beast and that’s what we need to be careful about because some people will have looked out and thought, what storm?

“Eunice is a different case that presents multiple hazards – heavy rain, extremely strong wind, snow.

“It’s important to remember that we’re still very much in meteorological winter. Spring doesn’t start until the first of March in our calendar but even in spring we can still get these stormy systems.

“That’s the nature of the weather in Ireland. With our position on the edge of the Atlantic, we can see these really nasty low pressures systems coming in from the Atlantic.

“But while I say all that, with a changing climate we do know that extreme weather events are forecast to become more frequent and also that extreme rainfall and wind gusts are likely to be exacerbated.

“So while there’s a well-known pattern to what’s happening now, we should be keeping in mind that these systems that we’re familiar with might become more extreme than what they would have been without our changing climate.”

The storms are hitting as Irish scientists join colleagues from around the world to finalise a major report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change on the impacts of climate change across all regions.

More than 270 scientists from 65 countries have contributed to the report, which references 84,000 scientific papers, and an international team of experts is now reviewing the final draft.

Due to be published at the end of this month, it will highlight the vulnerabilities of every continent, coastal region and ecosystem as the world’s climate changes.

Meanwhile a report by the United Nations Environment Programme published on Thursday warned that climate change was disrupting the normal rhythms of nature, with serious implications for biodiversity and farming.

It echoes concerns of Irish experts over the impact of mild winters kick-starting the growing and breeding season before conditions have stabilised enough to support new growth.

The huge variation in weather here, from 13C daytime temperatures in January to forecasts of snow and sub-zero cold in February, illustrates the problem.