| 14.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Farm robots will solve many food production worries

Amanda Little

Foreign Dispatch

Virtually every aspect of food production, from planting to processing, could be revolutionised. Photo: Reuters Expand
Robotic harvesters could eventually alleviate increasingly gruelling farm work and labour shortages. Stock image Expand

Close

Virtually every aspect of food production, from planting to processing, could be revolutionised. Photo: Reuters

Virtually every aspect of food production, from planting to processing, could be revolutionised. Photo: Reuters

Robotic harvesters could eventually alleviate increasingly gruelling farm work and labour shortages. Stock image

Robotic harvesters could eventually alleviate increasingly gruelling farm work and labour shortages. Stock image

/

Virtually every aspect of food production, from planting to processing, could be revolutionised. Photo: Reuters

A robot army is beginning its march across rural America, promising to transform the future of food.

Twenty-five intelligent machines were dispatched last month to the Midwest and the Mississippi Delta, where they will advance over newly-planted fields at 19km an hour, annihilating baby weeds.

Most Watched

Privacy