Farm robots will solve many food production worries

A robot army is beginning its march across rural America, promising to transform the future of food.

Twenty-five intelligent machines were dispatched last month to the Midwest and the Mississippi Delta, where they will advance over newly-planted fields at 19km an hour, annihilating baby weeds.

Produced by John Deere and created by the startup Blue River Technology, these robotic weeders look much like standard industrial sprayers at first glance, but each is rigged with an intricate system of 36 cameras and a mass of tiny hoses.

They use computer vision to distinguish between crops and weeds and then deploy with sniper-like precision tiny jets of herbicide onto the weeds – sparing the crop and ending the common practice of broadcast-spraying chemicals across billions of acres.

The “See and Spray Ultimate” robots are expensive, enormous, wildly complex machines currently accessible only to industrial-scale farmers, but within a few years their impact on the environment and human health could be nothing short of spectacular.

Intelligent machines can treat plants individually, eventually applying not just herbicides but pesticides, fungicides and fertilisers on a plant-by-plant – rather than field-by-field – basis.

This kind of hyper-precision may also allow for more diversity and crop-mixing on fields, so that larger farms can begin to mimic natural systems. Meanwhile, robotic planters and combines are already showing yield improvements of up to 2pc, and robotic harvesters could eventually alleviate increasingly gruelling farm work and labour shortages.

Robots on farms, for all their environmental and ethical promise, raise plenty of concerns – some valid, others spurious. They will add cost and complexity to farming equipment, making farmers increasingly reliant on Big Ag companies like John Deere.

In the beginning, they will strengthen the dominance of large industrial operators while eluding the local small and mid-size farmers who are essential to sustainable and resilient food systems.

So as the era of artificial intelligence in farming dawns, manufacturers, the Biden administration and investors should be thinking about how to develop this market responsibly.

Funding should be steered to the development of smaller, more affordable machines while also supporting a rental economy that enables local and mid-size farmers to lease, if not own, this next-generation equipment. The US Department of Agriculture should also create rebate and tax-credit programmes to help farmers affordably trade out old machinery for new.

See and Spray is one of seven AI products that John Deere now has in development, including robotic planters, self-driving tractors and combines.

“We’re doubling down, tripling down on investment in robotics and machine learning,” Jorge Heraud, Deere’s vice president of automation and machine autonomy, said.

Having grown up working on (and weeding) his grandparents’ tomato farm in Peru, Mr Heraud founded Blue River Technology, which Deere acquired in 2017 along with its See and Spray prototype for $305m (€285m).

In five years, Mr Heraud has helped grow Deere’s AI team to 400 people from 50. Many skeptics question whether this equipment will ever be widely adopted. Deere says it already has more demand than it’s ready to meet.

Currently, Deere is charging an upfront price that they won’t disclose – it’s at least the cost of a standard sprayer of this size, about $500,000 (€466,000) – plus an ongoing per-acre fee that may be charged monthly or annually and includes software upgrades and maintenance.

Mr Heraud plans to increase the fleet by a factor of 10 annually, so that by 2025 the company will have thousands of robotic weeders on the market.

For better or worse – I strongly believe for better – the era of AI agriculture has arrived. And if investors and government officials do their part to support the responsible development and adoption of this technology, the result would be nothing short of a paradigm shift toward sustainable farming.

Virtually every aspect of food production, from planting to processing, could be revolutionised, making it feasible to feed a hotter, more populous world. (©Bloomberg)