Family photo in the hallway never fails to make me smile

Sinead Ryan

La Herradura, in southern Spain Expand

There’s a photo in our hall as you head up the stairs – the proud wall where you’re supposed to display the achievements of your children from first day at school to cap and gown – of myself and my husband.

We’re sitting on a beach, having lunch in Herradura, on Spain’s Costa Tropical. It was taken, according to the scribbled date, on December 3, 2018.

