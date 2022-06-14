Family photo in the hallway never fails to make me smile

There’s a photo in our hall as you head up the stairs – the proud wall where you’re supposed to display the achievements of your children from first day at school to cap and gown – of myself and my husband.

We’re sitting on a beach, having lunch in Herradura, on Spain’s Costa Tropical. It was taken, according to the scribbled date, on December 3, 2018.

It’s surprising for a few reasons, not least because it was sunny and warm (I’m wearing a strappy T-shirt). We have huge smiles. It was taken minutes before heading to the airport after a break with our children.

We have two each, and there are photos of them at various stages of growing up peppered around the house.

But on this wall, this particular one stands out. The people at the other tables in the off-season resort were locals, wearing parkas, scarves and boots. The December air, for them, was chilly. For us pale Paddies, it was glorious, unexpected heat.

We had successfully brought to an end a ‘blended’ family holiday – a trip with four kids thrust together as half-siblings because a while back, the father of two of them fell in love with the mother of the other two.

You hope they’ll get on, but they don’t have to. Adults now, they choose who their friends are, and there’s no guarantee it will all work out.

Mind you, throwing an all-expenses-paid holiday at them tends to promote a gracious approach to putting up with your housemates.

I know that for many other involuntary families it’s a different story. The parents who won’t let their kids meet their ex’s new partner, for instance, or the parents who weaponise their kids to prove a point or drop them off just too late to make a planned outing or refuse to pay their share of support.

All that is horrible stuff and usually counter-productive, because children grow up, and sometimes frustratingly acquire opinions of their own, often able to rise above the narrative they were fed about Dad or Mum and decide for themselves, whether they were treated well or ill. We’ve been lucky – and that makes our kids lucky.

Our past lives shape who we become. There’s nothing more powerful than a picture to spin you back in time to another place and state of mind.

I brought my mother to meet an old school friend of hers last week. Another elegant octogenarian, and she had the presence of mind to bring along a photo album of her and my mother and various other people who socialised together in the 1950s, or perhaps the decade before.

My mother was thrilled and was transported to a youth unburdened by arthritis, heart problems and the frailty of old age.

Her voice was lighter, her demean- our buoyant as she remembered events and places as if they were yesterday, despite frequently forgetting appointments for today.

Anyway, I digress.

This inconsequential photo on my stairs makes me smile every day. At those times when I feel less accomplished and a poorer parent, it frees me.

It wouldn’t do that if it was still in my phone, in a digital album buried among the million other pictures taken in the years before and after.