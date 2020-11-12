Long before the adventures of Kevin the Carrot, there was a Christmas ad that truly tugged at the heartstrings of many families.

To the tune of an old Dusty Springfield song, the young fella was “goin' back” to his home for the holidays with the father picking him up, and the mother at home getting ready.

The 1988 ESB TV advertisement played to the emigration reality of many households, where loved ones only came home from abroad at Christmas, if at all.

The ESB is now Electric Ireland, and Alan Hughes – the returning young fella – is now a well-known TV personality.

The ad won't be put on the telly this Christmas. It wouldn't be appropriate.

For many families, there will be empty chairs around the table for Christmas dinner. Tears will be shed for absent family members and friends.

Just as hopes were raised of homecomings with Covid-19 tests at the airport negating the need to go into 14-day self-isolation, they were dashed yesterday.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar is advising Irish people abroad not to book flights home for Christmas.

The Government says it's too early to say if it's safe to come home.

Six weeks out from the holidays, the development probably won't come as a great surprise.

Read More

Ireland is still in a lockdown and faring better than many of the countries where they are now living.

Many Irish abroad, emigrants or diaspora, whatever way they identify themselves, know they won't be able to come home for Christmas.

Some won't take the risk of bringing home the virus to elderly relatives.

Some won't be able to go into effective quarantine on either side of the trip.

Some won't face the prospect of undertaking the journey in an uncertain world.

Some have reconciled themselves to knowing it's going to be a different and lonely Christmas.

They're not ignorant, and they can see the reality.

The heartrending conversations have already been had with their families at home, as Zoom calls become the nearest they have to contact.

Christmas in the pandemic year will make the distance feel further than ever.

Nonetheless, there will be some who will be travelling.

The airports remain open and a reduced number of flights are still operating.

The level of tracking of people coming into the country is weak to say the least.

It all comes down to personal responsibility and whether they feel it is the right, proper and safe thing to do.

The mixed messages and the double standards though don't help.

The arbitrary nature of the announcement today didn't seem to take account of the sensitivities of our distant friends. If the Government's policy is to ask the Irish abroad not to come home, then say it in a way that takes account of their attachment.

Put it in an address directly to the Irish abroad, explaining the position, expressing hope for better days and emphasising the respect we have for those who live abroad but whose 'home' will always be Ireland.

There was no Seamus Heaney quote attached to today's blunt message. Many Irish abroad know they're not returning this Christmas, but they don't need to be told they're not welcome.

Much and all as it will be agonising for their family, they'll be where they know as 'home'.

Scattered across the globe will be those longing to be “goin' back”.

They deserve better than a top-of-the-head analogy about cattle.

Since when did we change the unofficial national motto from 'Céad Míle Fáilte'?