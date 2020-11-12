| 11.4°C Dublin

Families worried about Christmas homecomings deserve better than Leo Varadkar’s blunt warning

Fionnán Sheahan

The Irish abroad aren't ignorant, they can see the reality. The arbitrary nature of today's announcement failed to take account of their sensitivities

Stock image.

Long before the adventures of Kevin the Carrot, there was a Christmas ad that truly tugged at the heartstrings of many families.

To the tune of an old Dusty Springfield song, the young fella was “goin' back” to his home for the holidays with the father picking him up, and the mother at home getting ready.

The 1988 ESB TV advertisement played to the emigration reality of many households, where loved ones only came home from abroad at Christmas, if at all.

