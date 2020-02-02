Dr Ciara Kelly: 'Failure to equip our GPs to contain coronavirus is stupid'

The HSE is saying we are well prepared to deal with it should it hit Ireland - but it seems to me we may be well prepared if we are dealing with a handful of cases, however if this does reach pandemic proportions and we see case numbers rising - we are not well prepared at all.

The coronavirus is a virus in the same family as Sars - which had an outbreak in 2002/2003 when there were 8,098 cases worldwide and 774 deaths. Currently, we already have almost 8,000 cases of coronavirus and almost 200 deaths. So what we are seeing with this disease is a lower death rate but possibly a more aggressive spread. The mortality is currently thought to be around 2pc as opposed to Sars at 10pc.

It is a classic respiratory virus in that the symptoms are temperature, cough, sore throat, aches and pains. What we might refer to as flu-like symptoms. But to put it in context the mortality rate for the flu is about 0.1pc - so coronavirus has a death rate about 20 times higher than the flu. About a quarter of those infected will require hospital treatment. So 250 people per thousand infected will be admitted as opposed to less than 60 per thousand, infected by influenza. In a nutshell, it makes us much sicker, much more likely to be admitted and much more likely to die than the flu ever has.

And this is where I would query our preparedness.

We saw almost 800 people on trolleys in the first week of January at the peak of this year's not particularly dramatic flu outbreak. If we even saw coronavirus mirror the numbers infected with flu - we would be seeing THREE AND A HALF THOUSAND people on trolleys. If coronavirus was a bigger outbreak than the flu, we could see multiples of that.

To put that in some context, we don't even have that number of trolleys.

Our hospitals here operate at greater than full, bed occupancy. Our ICUs are never empty - people's surgeries are often cancelled because no ICU bed is available in the entire country. The notion we can deal with those kind of numbers - requiring oxygen or ventilation is laughable.

No. Our strategy here is based on us containing any outbreak and limiting it to a tiny number of cases, should it arrive on these shores. It we fail to do that, we are in huge trouble. The HSE has supplied all GPs and hospitals with advice on what to do should they come across a suspected case, and it says it is supplying hospital doctors with the necessary resources to deal with any patients who present for treatment to A&E.

But the reality is that 90pc of patient contacts with the health service are through general practice. GPs on the ground are telling me no infection control equipment - like masks, gowns, goggles etc - are being supplied to GPs.They are being told to source them themselves.

GPs say many of the medical suppliers they have contacted don't have face masks or other items in stock - so they are unable to source them - and they feel completely unprepared to deal with cases that may present to their clinics. The truth is the Government is hoping for a 'Dunkirk' solution here - where multiple small boats (GP surgeries) will step into the breach when the Navy (the HSE) isn't actually on the frontline.

If we were truly prepared for coronavirus hitting here in numbers, two things should happen - that don't appear to be in train.

Firstly, we need a big awareness campaign hammering home the fact that you should NOT attend your GP or your local ED if you have symptoms of coronavirus and have been possibly exposed through contact to the disease - that will only spread it further. And if it spreads, we are completely goosed.

Instead you should call a hotline. If you are up to moderately ill, you should stay home, rest and take fluids and use symptomatic medications like paracetamol, NSAIDs, codeine or inhalers as required. If you are becoming more seriously ill, there should be a pathway designed where you can present to hospital in a way that protects other patients from contact with you. Which might include seeing people in a separate specified area of the hospital.

We also need to re-emphasise basic hygiene instructions around hand washing, coughing or sneezing into tissues that are disposed of safely and avoiding close physical contact with each other within reason.

The second thing is that GPs should be equipped with infection control equipment and fast-tracked diagnostics so they can safely diagnose any suspected cases they do come across.

Because relying on a bunch of overstretched SMEs to deliver a cohesive, national epidemic plan while they can't even access face masks shows once again that those who manage the health system fail to understand how it works.

The coronavirus - like most respiratory viruses - kills the elderly and those with other health problems, and it's quite likely to arrive here.

With every case on average infecting three other cases, we have a limited window and one chance to get this right and contain it.

If we don't contain it, we will live to regret it. Failing to roll out clear, widespread instructions for patients who suspect they may have contracted it is a glaring hole in our preparedness. And failing to properly equip the frontline is just plain stupid.

@ciarakellydoc

Sunday Independent