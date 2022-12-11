Facebook’s re-think on new Dublin offices looks scary

The decision by Facebook not to go ahead and occupy a massive area of new office space at the former AIB headquarters in Ballsbridge will ruffle more than a few feathers.

Its parent company Meta has already announced 11,000 job cuts worldwide. Around 350 redundancies are expected here, as part of that already-announced reduction in headcount.

It has now emerged that the tech giant, which employs over 4,000 people in Ireland, won’t be moving into a massive 375,000sqft office space which was developed by Johnny Ronan.

Zuckerberg is now trying to sublet the offices which Meta signed up for in 2018

Back in 2018 however, Meta signed a contract to lease the buildings for 25 years – which makes it a very valuable piece of real estate.

The building is in the process of being sold for an estimated €595m.

Meta is now looking to sub-let that space, although this doesn’t affect the 339,000sqft of space the company already occupies at the back of the Ballsbridge complex.

The decision not to proceed with the new space says a lot – not only about Meta and its own particular circumstances, but also about the office market in Dublin more generally.

Why is it that a company which a few years ago believed it would need 370,000sqft more office space, now decides that it doesn’t?

The news might not be that big of a surprise for people, given that Meta has seen its traditionally robust advertising revenues shrink and it is spending $300m per week developing its new virtual reality metaverse technology, without taking much revenue from it.

Read More

But hybrid working is also likely to be a factor here. More large companies are looking to sub-let office space as they re-configure their staffing and office needs.

We may find that the tech giant has no difficulty finding tenants for such a prestige building. But it is still a very significant change of mind, even for a company of its size.

If you are concerned about possible additional job losses in tech, this news will make you sit up straight. But also if you are in the commercial real estate sector, you may well have the same reaction.

Expand Close Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg

Pressure on Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg is growing, as he continues the development of his expansive and expensive vision for the metaverse. The company has already spent $100bn on the concept, while its share price has fallen by 70pc from its peak.

Some shareholders are angry that Zuckerberg owns just 13pc of the ordinary equity in Meta, but controls over 50pc of the voting rights through special preference shares.

However, there isn’t a whole lot that the disgruntled shareholders can do.

And besides they bought the shares knowing full well this was the case. It didn’t bother them when the stock was on the way up.

A few weeks ago, I drove past the Ballsbridge complex of buildings one Saturday morning at 8.10am – and noticed a frenzy of builder activity on the paving stones in the plaza at the front.

‘Meta is clearly in a hurry to get in there if the builders are going flat out on a Saturday morning,’ I thought.

It seems not. It seems the rush was to have it ready for sub-letting.

Central Bank should gift Sandyford site to State

Thank goodness for the Land Development Agency (LDA). If it wasn’t there, the Central Bank would be free to sell off its 37-acre site in Sandyford to the highest bidder.

The site is very valuable and is in an area zoned for residential development. It currently houses the bank’s storage and minting capacity. The Central Bank is making plans to locate these services to a new site, something it reckons could take around seven years.

The Central Bank doesn’t need the money, but Dublin needs houses

Because the bank is covered under the LDA legislation, a piece of the site will have to be used for social and affordable housing. This will reduce the value of the land for the Central Bank, but it will ensure it’s well-used for badly needed housing.

We should bear in mind that the Central Bank made a profit of €1.2bn last year. It doesn’t need the money. But the capital city needs social and affordable housing.

Given the role the Central Bank had in creating the housing crisis, with its awful track record on bank regulation during the boom years, it should donate the site for free to help build social and affordable housing.

Lots of factors contributed to the current housing crisis – including the fact that for the best part of seven years, banks, domestic property developers and the State were broke. This was partially down to over-lending by banks and poor oversight by the Central Bank before the crash in 2008.

At least having the LDA legislation in place means this very valuable site will be used to help with housing.

Inevitably, the Central Bank will have to foot the sizeable bill for building a new cash storage facility somewhere else. The lower the sale price for the Sandymount site, the lower the bank’s contribution to the state coffers.

But housing is more important than cash right now. The Central Bank should find a mechanism by which it can hand over the site in the future to the LDA for €1.

​

Expand Close Paul Kelly of Fáilte Ireland / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Paul Kelly of Fáilte Ireland

Get ready for sky-high hotel price-gouging

Are you planning a staycation in Ireland next summer? Or perhaps a few weekend hotel breaks? Get ready to pay through the nose for it.

Fáilte Ireland chief executive Paul Kelly has warned about the damage to tourism that will be caused by continuing ‘price-spiking’.

This is where hotels hike prices, sometimes doubling or trebling prices, when big events are on.

Kelly understands the long-term damage this can cause, with Irish people and international visitors alike feeling ripped off.

The tourism industry has warned that with so many beds taken up by asylum seekers and refugees, it will restrict the number of beds available to book next year.

High demand and low supply leads to price increases. And there is the point that international visitors spend a lot of money locally – which boosts long-term job creation and the wider tourism sector.

However, hoteliers are being paid by the State to house the asylum seekers and refugees. They are receiving substantial revenue from this already.

It has been estimated that as much as 24pc of Dublin’s hotel accommodation and 28pc of the rest of the country’s hotel rooms are being used to house those being helped by the State.

Some hotels will not have any clients paid for by the State – so it would be particularly bad if they were to simply hike up prices in the short-term because they can. This could potentially damage this important sector for the economy for the long term.

It took several years for the industry to recover from the price-gouging of the boom years. But it did recover and everybody gained in the end.

Still, when the chief executive of Fáilte Ireland feels the need to write to all hotels, warning them of the damage of price-spiking, you know it’s going to be bad.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Read More

​​​​​​​