| 0.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Facebook’s re-think on new Dublin offices looks scary

Richard Curran

Mark Zuckerberg and an artist's impression of the Ballsbridge building Expand
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Expand
Paul Kelly of Fáilte Ireland Expand

Close

Mark Zuckerberg and an artist's impression of the Ballsbridge building

Mark Zuckerberg and an artist's impression of the Ballsbridge building

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg

Paul Kelly of Fáilte Ireland

Paul Kelly of Fáilte Ireland

/

Mark Zuckerberg and an artist's impression of the Ballsbridge building

The decision by Facebook not to go ahead and occupy a massive area of new office space at the former AIB headquarters in Ballsbridge will ruffle more than a few feathers.

Its parent company Meta has already announced 11,000 job cuts worldwide. Around 350 redundancies are expected here, as part of that already-announced reduction in headcount.

Most Watched

Privacy