Facebook outage could end up being a day of reckoning for Zuckerberg

It was, seemingly, a simple mistake caused by a single wrong command that cost Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg $6bn. As the media giant’s engineers were forced to work overtime to fix the problem, the rest of us — as in, billions of users — were locked out of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp accounts for almost six hours.

The fact that Facebook’s outage was one of this week’s biggest news stories across the world certainly hints at a strong reliance on the company’s services. But for those whose livelihoods weren’t interrupted, the blackout was possibly a bit of a reprieve, and a nice one at that.

Don’t get me wrong: Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp have been extremely handy for keeping in touch with people across the world, finding long-lost friends, sharing photos and keeping chats constantly on the go.

They have helped to mobilise communities for campaigns like #MeToo, #BlackLivesMatter and #RepealThe8th. For that alone, I’m grateful they exist.

And though we are constantly being told about our crippling dependence on social media, the Facebook outage didn’t turn out to be the catastrophe that might have been expected — not really. As far as I can make out, no one felt as though their social oxygen tank had been shut off. Few people I know went through technological cold turkey. They just went elsewhere on the web. If the devil makes work for idle hands, the Internet has no problem finding stuff for idle fingers to do too.

Some Facebook users simply took to Twitter to carry on their conversations, their online bragging and their colleague banter. Some posted facetious jabs at Zuckerberg’s site: “How will I know if auntie Breda will be able to name a country without an ‘A’ in it, unlike 95pc of all users?” “Who is going to post ‘SWIT SWOO’ under my selfies now?” And so on.

It hammered home something I’d suspected for a while: Facebook, which once had a controlling hand on the rudder of the global conversation, is inexorably losing its grip.

Once I had realised there was no way to access any of these apps on my phone or desktop, I felt a strange lightness. My bad habit of mindlessly scrolling had effectively been taken out of my hands.

It was a brief liberation from the checking, the processing of useless information, the mindless updates. Because let’s face it: anything that is being said on Facebook right now isn’t exactly stuff that needs or deserves to be committed to public memory.

This week’s outage reminded me of the electricity blackouts that were a scourge of my 80s childhood, which were a jarring wrench out of the usual soothing rhythms of everyday life. Electricity, after all, was something taken for granted, and these power cuts were a sharp reminder that what is taken for granted could be taken away.

Yet after an hour, our eyes adjusted and we came to enjoy the interruption of a power cut. It was a moment to reconnect and slow down.

And so it went with Facebook this week. Recently, stories also ramped up about Facebook ‘whistleblower’ Frances Haugen, who has alleged that Facebook, despite its lip service towards making the world a better place, has put profit ahead of public good and public safety.

Facebook would probably do well to remind themselves that, while they may be a communications behemoth, it’s still a product that people choose to have in their lives. And this week might have been a strange tipping point, reminding people that in a Facebook-free existence, life can and does go on.

Long-distance love? You should be so lucky, Kylie

With the siren song of her native Melbourne getting louder and louder, Kylie Minogue has decided to move back home to her native Australia.

But her fiancé Paul Solomons won’t be joining her down under and it seems they’re determined to keep things going via a long-distance relationship.

Well Kylie, long-distance relationships are harder than they look. Sure, there’s the glamour of the emotional airport reunion, the romance of long intimate emails, and the best bit of all — the freedoms enjoyed by a single person while not having to worry about dating.

The advantages start to stack up: the freedom from constant leg shaving, no arguments about housework, and dominion over the remote control. But as someone who spent years in a relationship with someone based in California, I can also attest to the downsides.

An everyday squeeze, kiss or cuddle goes a long way when it comes to keeping the embers of affection burning. In the absence of that, relationships are kept afloat almost exclusively through words, not actions.

It takes a concerted effort and plenty of cash for flights to keep things afloat. In the end, my long-distance relationship floundered because we both found distractions, romantic and otherwise, closer to home.

Will Kylie and Paul befall the same fate? They’d do well to remember the everyday stuff is the glue that keeps things together. Without it, there’s a lot more work to be done.

Who’d want to visit a characterless Dublin?

First it was revealed this week that An Bord Pleanála has given the go-ahead for the demolition of an old building containing a mix of much-loved shops on Dublin’s Merchant’s Arch Lane.

Now it transpires that the Cobblestone pub in Smithfield may face an uncertain future now that plans for a 144-bed hotel in the same location are afoot.

The character of the Cobblestone and Merchant’s Arch are part of the reason people visit Dublin.

Tourists may have no shortage of hotel rooms to sleep in, but what are they going to visit once they’re here – other faceless hotels?