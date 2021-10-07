| 16.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Facebook outage could end up being a day of reckoning for Zuckerberg

Tanya Sweeney

Mark Zuckerberg lost €6bn due to the outage. Photo: George Frey/Bloomberg Expand
Paul Solomons and Kylie Minogue will be living in different countries. Photo: Kylie Minogue/Instagram Expand

Close

Mark Zuckerberg lost €6bn due to the outage. Photo: George Frey/Bloomberg

Mark Zuckerberg lost €6bn due to the outage. Photo: George Frey/Bloomberg

Paul Solomons and Kylie Minogue will be living in different countries. Photo: Kylie Minogue/Instagram

Paul Solomons and Kylie Minogue will be living in different countries. Photo: Kylie Minogue/Instagram

/

Mark Zuckerberg lost €6bn due to the outage. Photo: George Frey/Bloomberg

It was, seemingly, a simple mistake caused by a single wrong command that cost Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg $6bn. As the media giant’s engineers were forced to work overtime to fix the problem, the rest of us — as in, billions of users — were locked out of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp accounts for almost six hours.

The fact that Facebook’s outage was one of this week’s biggest news stories across the world certainly hints at a strong reliance on the company’s services. But for those whose livelihoods weren’t interrupted, the blackout was possibly a bit of a reprieve, and a nice one at that.

Don’t get me wrong: Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp have been extremely handy for keeping in touch with people across the world, finding long-lost friends, sharing photos and keeping chats constantly on the go.

Most Watched

Privacy