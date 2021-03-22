| 9.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Eye-gazing, Buddhist chanting and brain oil: Orlando Bloom’s wellness manifesto is tone-deaf in the midst of a pandemic

Katie Byrne

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry Expand
Victoria Beckham Expand

Close

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry

Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham

/

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry

A successful daily routine in the pandemic era generally involves a daily walk, a home-cooked meal and a good stretch, if you’re feeling fancy.

Bonus points if you manage to brush your teeth first thing upon waking and wear something other than sweatpants on your bottom half.

High-achieving routines and rituals have gone out the window for most people, but not for LA-based English actor Orlando Bloom, who has shared his daily habits with The Sunday Times.

Most Watched

Privacy