Eye-gazing, Buddhist chanting and brain oil: Orlando Bloom’s wellness manifesto is tone-deaf in the midst of a pandemic

A successful daily routine in the pandemic era generally involves a daily walk, a home-cooked meal and a good stretch, if you’re feeling fancy.

Bonus points if you manage to brush your teeth first thing upon waking and wear something other than sweatpants on your bottom half.

High-achieving routines and rituals have gone out the window for most people, but not for LA-based English actor Orlando Bloom, who has shared his daily habits with The Sunday Times.

Bloom (44), who is engaged to singer Katy Perry (36), clearly hasn’t descended into slovenliness during lockdown. On the contrary, he jumps out of bed every day at 6.30am, before checking his sleep tracker to make sure he got adequate rest.

Apparently Perry “needs her sleep”, so Bloom generously “lets her have a lie-in”. His six-month-old daughter Daisy is usually awake, though, so he checks in on her and engages in a spot of “eye-gazing” (me neither).

He then sings her a song that goes ‘Daddy loves his Daisy Dove’ — “so she knows who Daddy is”. Daisy’s first word was ‘Dadda’, he told the journalist, so the dawn reinforcement regime seems to be working.

After connecting with his daughter, Bloom spends 20 minutes doing Buddhist chanting. If the shrill beep of his sleep tracker doesn’t disturb his fiancée’s lie-in, we can assume the relentless drone of nam-myoho-renge-kyo gets her out of bed...

The actor says he likes to “earn” his breakfast, so he starts his day with a concoction of “green powders mixed with brain octane oil, a collagen powder for hair and nails, and some protein”.

Then, after a hike in the Montecito sunrise, he treats himself to a bowl of porridge “with a little hazelnut milk, cinnamon, vanilla paste, hazelnuts, goji berries and a vegan protein powder”. Presumably this power breakfast sets him up for a busy day at his production company where he spends “a lot of time dreaming about roles for myself and others — for minorities and women”.

It’s at the point in the interview where one begins to wonder if Bloom is a comedy genius. Is he satirising the LA wellness industry and tokenistic Hollywood representation? Is he trolling the likes of Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen, a couple for whom comfort food is quinoa?

Sadly, he then leads into a deadly earnest motivational mantra about being the driver of a burning train, which would suggest that he’s both completely serious and vaguely delusional.

In one sense, we have to cut Bloom a little slack for his fastidiously healthy lifestyle. He lives in California, where wholefoods is an institution, yoga is a way of life and peak health is a constitutional right.

Plus, he’s an A-list actor and a former teen heart throb, so he probably feels a certain pressure to guard his boyish good looks and maintain his six-pack.

Yet in another sense, the widespread derision the interview received is well deserved. Bloom portrayed himself as health-obsessed and New-Agey, which is par for the course in Hollywood. But he also tried to portray himself as humble, down to earth and conscious of his immense privilege. It was a nice try, but it didn’t quite land.

Bloom probably thought he’d inspire the masses with his regimental routine, but he doesn’t seem to see the disconnect between what it means to be healthy when you’re living under lockdown in a squished two-up, two-down, and what it means to be healthy when you’re living in a mansion with a full team of staff.

Sure, everyone can be healthy: you just need to drink plenty of water, go for a daily walk and eat some vegetables. But not everyone has the money or time to partake in the wellness trends that bubble up in California.

If a person has the time to meditate, hike and work out every day, then they probably have childcare. If a person has the energy to prepare three substantial plant-based meals a day, then they probably don’t have to worry too much about the rent or, like in Bloom’s case, they have a “team” to prepare it for them.

Sleep trackers, brain octane oil and goji berries are the hallmarks of what you might call ‘wellness privilege’ — and nobody likes a show-off, particularly in pandemic times.

Read More

Victoria Beckham doesn't owe us a smile

Victoria Beckham has developed a reputation over the years for her poker face.

The former Spice Girl rarely smiles in photographs, which is why she was christened with the alias ‘Posh Spice’ and dubbed an ‘ice queen’.

Beckham is well aware of her reputation. She sometimes pokes fun at her persona with T-shirts emblazoned with messages like ‘Fashion Stole My Smile’, and it’s no coincidence that her music firm is called Moody Productions.

More recently, she tried to prove that she does in fact know how to crack a smile. Taking to Instagram, the singer-turned-fashion-designer posted a series of photos from down through the years “as evidence that I actually do smile”.

Expand Close Victoria Beckham / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Victoria Beckham

Beckham (46) is among a long list of celebrities who prefer not to flash their pearlies when the camera is on them. Maybe they don’t like the way their face looks when they smile from ear to ear. Or maybe it feels unnatural for them to force a grin when they’re not feeling all that joyous.

The thing is, it’s always women who pick up the flak. Look at red carpet photos, and you’ll notice that very few male celebrities crack a smile for the cameras. Yet when a female celebrity strikes the same pose, she’s either ‘moody’, ‘sullen’ or ‘emotionless’.

An unsmiling face doesn’t necessarily mean you’re not happy. And despite what men who insist “it may never happen” like to tell us, women don’t owe anyone a smile.

Read More

Dublin's most expensive sandwich

We’re all spending a little more on food as boredom mounts and lockdown bites. But it seems some people are spending a lot more than others.

Dublin restaurant Hush recently added a €90 Japanese Wagyu steak sandwich to its home delivery menu, aimed at “anyone dying to have a unique foodie experience”.

It was a bold move by the restaurant in the midst of lockdown, but it paid off.

The choice-cut sandwich, made with crispy fried bread and Asian dressing, promptly sold out.