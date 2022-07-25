Exercising thoughts of old age is not making me any younger

When it comes to the subtle art of earwigging, my standard is well below Maeve Binchy’s – but I do have my days.

Working mostly in a kind of solitary confinement, the instinct to eavesdrop is a common calling amongst the scribbling community – a form of entertainment sprinkled with a pinch of enlightenment. Minding other peoples’ business is often where our best ideas come from.

On the final morning of the heatwave last week I was sitting on a bench in Skibbereen’s town square, sipping a coffee with a mind open to any kind of distraction.

“If you looked at me hard I’d nearly bleed,” said an older voice on the bench behind me.

“It’s gotten so bad I’m considering taping rubber guards around the table corners. I tell you Jack, I’m nearly losing a pint a week to cuts.”

As opening lines go, this one had me well hooked. Older man, probably late 70s doing the talking, while his mate contributes little more than the occasional “I see” or “You don’t say”.

No way of turning around to look at them, but that’s half the fun.

“Kelly comes to visit more with the new baby now, and she loves to quote me that Leonard Cohen lyric, ‘I ache in the places I used to play’. Bloody children, no respect.”

A cranky Victor Meldrew, without a doubt, angry as a bee in a bottle about time’s relentless passage.

“Has it really come to this that I’m forced to consider installing a €7000 stairlift rather than a six-week holiday in Val de Lobo? Where’s the justice.”

Sipping my coffee, memories of my dad in his last year floated by. Visiting home for weekends, I’d often sit by his bedside to chat about everything – politics, money, America, whatever. At the end, he’d always grasp my arm and say: “Don’t ever get old, Johnny, it’s no fun.”

Research from The Irish Longitudinal Study on Ageing reveals the usual culprits – heart disease, smoking and lack of exercise – as hastening our journey to the grave, with older men 1.5 times more at risk than women. Remaining physically active protects against risk of mortality for people over 50, with walking, lifting and stretching the keys to the kingdom of good health.

If bristling health in old age needs a poster boy, consider the sinewy, elasticated and rippling Mick Jagger – who turns 79 tomorrow. His daily workouts include eight-mile runs, swimming, kickboxing, cycling and yoga, but he says: “I train five or six days a week, but I don’t go crazy.” You ‘avin a laugh, Michael?

Such dedication does all fly in the face of Peter O’Toole’s observation: “The only exercise I get nowadays is walking behind the coffins of friends who took exercise.” And he made it to 81. A long healthy life is down to many factors, with luck and good genes the jokers in the pack.

Skibbereen is getting busy with lunchtime traffic, as the cranky Victor Meldrew lets go a final age-related barb: “Bloody maturity, I really don’t recommend it.”

I smile to myself – it could be my father talking.