Eviction once again. People are suffering, Mr Varadkar. It is not all about you.

Have the members of this Government ever truly known fear? Last week they unleashed their pro-eviction plans.

This involves removing the legal hindrance that has prevented landlords from putting tenants out on the streets. This is guaranteed to increase the fear and anxiety that eats into those least able to satisfy the demands of property owners.

Those whose work involves coping with those affected by Government housing policy use words like “terrifying” to describe how many are under stress.

Few politicians oppose the eviction of tenants who fail to pay rent, or those who breach the terms of the lease. The eviction ban was designed to protect tenants who met their obligations, who played the game, paid the rents, obeyed the agreements.

The eviction ban meant landlords couldn’t kick out the good tenants as part of a manoeuvre to increase profits.

Without the ban, from the beginning of winter, homelessness would have increased even further — and even the Government admits it is about to increase as a result of their decision to go ahead with ending the ban.

Despite the invective on both sides, the truth is the Oireachtas fight is over before it begins. The two government parties have the numbers, their leaders are arm-in-arm.

From the civil war onwards, well into this century, parliamentary politics was an easy read. Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael despised one another with a mindless confidence in their own virtue and everyone else’s wickedness.

Covering them as a journalist didn’t require much thought — it was akin to reviewing pantomime.

Today, the mindless shadow boxing has gone out of fashion. Today, they protect each other’s back with an equally fierce and mindless loyalty. For a member of either party to doubt the virtue of the other is as dangerous as launching an attack on one’s own party leader.

Ending the eviction ban means increased homelessness, increased uncertainty for renters. They know that when this phase is over the investment cartels will have fresh ambitions. The urge for greater profit never ends.

And the FF/FG partnership is ideologically committed to protecting the investment cartels.

You might guess that people like Mike Allen of Focus and Fr Peter McVerry flinch when they see homeless people living in hostels or tents. Well, that’s the way our government ministers feel about any restriction on the free market.

The housing crisis, and the creation of a permanent problem of homelessness, began around 2012. The problem is now part of our political geography — like hospital waiting lists.

Voluntary groups regularly spell out the misery caused by government policy. And the Government repeatedly spells out its commitment to dealing with it.

And the numbers in emergency accommodation grow, as do the numbers of those sleeping on friends’ or relatives’ sofas.

There is no reason to believe that whatever the Government says next month or next year will have any more effect than what the Government said last month, last year, or a decade ago. They seem lost.

The argument for continuing the eviction ban, advanced by People Before Profit, is that it’s wrong to allow tenants to be evicted when the State is running out of emergency accommodation to shelter them.

Last week, the FF/FG Government’s task was kill the eviction ban, while seeking to limit the drain of support towards to Sinn Féin.

The politicians are not inhuman, they know about the misery and they regret it. But they are committed to freeing investors from government restrictions. They worry that they might lose the loyalty of the “cuckoo funds”, the international investment cartels — corporate landlords — who have long seen Irish housing needs as a delicious opportunity.

Here’s a paragraph from last Wednesday’s Irish Independent: “At the full Cabinet meeting yesterday, Enterprise Minister Simon Coveney, Justice Minister Simon Harris, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly and junior minister Jack Chambers highlighted the need to support landlords.”

There was, of course, no leak from that Cabinet meeting of any minister displaying an equally strong commitment to “highlighting the need to support tenants”.

So the landlords had at least four Cabinet ministers at that meeting expressing their viewpoint.

And Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien was, of course, onside.

In recent days, another frightener has been let loose. Fears were expressed that displeasing the cuckoo funds — noted for snapping up whole areas of new housing and adjusting rents to their own needs — might drive them away.

The Attorney General joined in, stressing how the eviction ban might be “unconstitutional”.

Throughout all this, the Government has had two needs.

One, to get off the hook of the eviction ban — an ideological need. Two, to do this without increasing political support for Sinn Féin — a pressing political need.

Here’s a subjective assessment. Of these two things, the government parties certainly care about the persistent problem of the housing crisis.

They are aware of the pain inflicted on those who need to rent a roof over their heads; they’re aware of the relentless pressure on those committed to mortgages on houses sold at ridiculously inflated prices.

But, looking at the performance of the twin parties, listening to their invective, the subjective assessment has to be that the fear of the electoral support for Sinn Féin is the greater concern.

Last Wednesday, Mr Varadkar explained to the Dáil what his Government is “going to try to get towards”, what it may “ramp up”, or “buy up”, or “empower” — all feathery stuff.

What is notable about this is that Mr Varadkar seems incapable of ever discussing the housing crisis without letting loose the usual barrage of abuse and insults directed at Sinn Féin.

They were, he claimed, seeking to “create a divisive and false narrative” — something which neither he nor anyone associated with either Fianna Fáil or Fine Gael would ever do.

Last Wednesday, as Mr Varadkar defended the Government’s record, his persistent inability to do so without gratuitously insulting Sinn Féin got to Mary Lou McDonald.

“Jesus, Mary and Joseph,” she sighed — to herself, but loud enough for it to get on to the official Oireachtas record.

It was a heartfelt plea on behalf of McDonald herself. And it found an echo among those of us who find Mr Varadkar’s personal grief at the rise of actual political opponents to be inappropriate.

People are suffering, Mr Varadkar, this is not all about you.

About six months ago, give or take, Leo Varadkar appeared on Virgin Media’s breakfast show Ireland AM. It’s the kind of show politicians find easy to do. It emphasises their humanity, it’s laid-back, friendly, easy-going.

Presenter Tommy Bowe asked Mr Varadkar about the housing crisis. He asked respectfully, with curiosity, knowing viewers would expect some mention of such things, given their importance to so many.

He asked about the effect on people — particularly children — of living in inappropriate conditions.

It was an easy question, giving Mr Varadkar an opportunity to say something comforting, encouraging.

However, as Bowe spoke, Mr Varadkar stared at him. He blinked repeatedly, a facial tic indicating emotional unease.

Perhaps he’s so used to dealing with such questions from Sinn Féin that for a moment he needed to recall how to answer without throwing gratuitous insults and abuse.

Mr Varadkar, like most members of the Cabinet, is from a comfortable background. They’re strangers to the kind of fear they are currently unleashing on people whose housing is precarious. Which, perhaps, is why they can so easily inflict such pain and uncertainty.