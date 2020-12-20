| 5.7°C Dublin

Everyone loses when conversations in private become public knowledge

Eilis O'Hanlon

Stopping people from saying what they really think doesn't change their opinions, it makes them wary of being publicly shamed, writes Eilis O'Hanlon

Sadly, we live these days in an unforgiving world, in which relatively minor breaches of manners, etiquette, and political correctness become amplified into scandals. (stock photo) Expand

In the past, workplace bathrooms were the place to go if you wanted to find out what people really thought about you.

It happens all the time in movies. Two characters are bad mouthing someone when the cubicle door opens, and who should walk out but the subject of the conversation having overheard every word.

That nightmare of social awkwardness now has a technological twist. You think you're talking with friends and colleagues on a Zoom call and that all your indiscretions will remain secure, but the law of averages means that, now and again, the microphone is bound to have been left on during a video call, broadcasting your unflattering opinions to those who were absolutely not meant to hear them.

