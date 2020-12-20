Everyone loses when conversations in private become public knowledge

In the past, workplace bathrooms were the place to go if you wanted to find out what people really thought about you.

It happens all the time in movies. Two characters are bad mouthing someone when the cubicle door opens, and who should walk out but the subject of the conversation having overheard every word.

That nightmare of social awkwardness now has a technological twist. You think you're talking with friends and colleagues on a Zoom call and that all your indiscretions will remain secure, but the law of averages means that, now and again, the microphone is bound to have been left on during a video call, broadcasting your unflattering opinions to those who were absolutely not meant to hear them.

It's made even worse when your words become public property, and are broadcast across the internet for the world to hear, as happened in recent days to two female lecturers at Galway-Mayo Institute of Technology (GMIT) who failed to make sure their Zoom call had ended before discussing their students in less than flattering terms.

"I thought I'd have to get a drill and start drilling my teeth they were so painful, to be listening to him," one remarked about a particular named young man.

Both lecturers then turned to discussing whether there was "something wrong" with a young woman who spoke very slowly in the online presentation just ended. First the story went national. Then it went international, as the video flew around social media.

The college quickly apologised for the "deep hurt and dismay" caused by the data breach. Rightly so. Students have had a tougher year than usual in 2020. Covid has disrupted their studies and messed with their mental health. The last thing they need is to hear themselves being insulted by those with a duty of care to them.

But it wasn't exactly a picnic for the two lecturers either. Their privacy was compromised too. All parties have been publicly shamed in this story, just in different ways. They all deserve some sympathy.

The staff members didn't get any from Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris, who responded that "the governing authority is investigating the matter there and I probably shouldn't say anything that would in any way prejudice that outcome", but then went on to say something anyway.

Read More

The reported comments were, Harris said, "extremely hurtful... entirely inappropriate and absolutely shouldn't have happened".

What shouldn't have happened? The broadcast of those comments to the world, or the comments themselves?

Because it really is none of a government minister's business what self-determining citizens can and cannot say to one another in private. That's between them, and he should know that. What kind of dystopian world would it be if we all had to get permission from Simon Harris before expressing an opinion?

It's not as if they said anything illegal. Unkindness is not a crime. Being overheard while making unflattering remarks about other people is not even that unusual an occurrence. There are many places on the internet where you can find people relaying the things they've overheard - sometimes funny, or sometimes nasty.

One judge in the US earlier this year was actually replaced after making critical comments about certain witnesses when she thought the microphone was off.

This year, when meetings have been forced to move online, has been a particularly rich source of compromising anecdotes.

Who can honestly say, hand on heart, that they haven't said something slightly mean about another human being when they thought that person was out of earshot? Whether it's about bosses, co-workers, spouses and children, celebrities, or politicians on the news, we've all sounded off at one time, and we'd all look bad if it ever came to public knowledge.

Students themselves probably say awful things about their teachers all the time. I know I did.

Even jokes are risky when transmitted to the wrong eyes and ears. No one can be perfect all the time. That's why WhatsApp messages are encrypted end to end, so that they go only to the intended recipients.

The difference is that, even when the safeguards fail, as they're bound to do, most of our indiscretions don't end up on Twitter or the front pages of national newspapers, and you'd have to feel for anyone to whom that happens.

Far from being reprehensible, after all, grumbling about the people with whom we have to deal on a daily basis is a psychologically healthy response to stress.

Doctors and nurses complain about difficult patients behind their backs. Guards often use black humour to let off steam.

There are numerous psychological studies describing how black humour in such circumstances is "a bona fide coping mechanism which can contribute to the resilience, health and well-being" of those in the front line, even if, "to the uninitiated", it "may appear callous and uncaring".

The two GMIT lecturers' jobs may not be as stressful as those of doctors or guards, but in academia right now there can still be serious consequences for those who are deemed to cross the line.

The two women were not just discussing whether a particular student had "something wrong" with her in order to be mean, but because it was necessary for them to know the nature of any problems she may have in order to mark her work accordingly. They were accused of being "ableist" - that is, having a prejudice against people with specific impairments - but surely they were just considering how to keep themselves right.

Sadly, we live these days in an unforgiving world, in which relatively minor breaches of manners, etiquette, and political correctness become amplified into scandals.

There was a predictable overreaction against what happened at GMIT too, with calls on social media for the two women to be suspended, disciplined, or even sacked.

That would be monstrous. People must be able to speak freely when they think they're in private or among friends, when different rules apply, without being judged too harshly for it. There's a massive difference between words said knowingly in public and those which are only made public through no fault, and against the wishes, of the participants.

That this distinction no longer seems to be respected is why so many people no longer say openly what they really think, self-censoring their opinions for fear of being "cancelled", or biting their tongues in company in case a remark meant lightheartedly is taken badly, when no offence was intended. They don't change what they think. They just don't say it out loud.

Those outraged that anti-vax campaigners and politicians are being allowed to express their contrary views on the airwaves should take warning from that too.

A majority of people do intend to take the Covid-19 vaccine, and the World Health Organisation says it will take only between 65 and 70pc of the population to be vaccinated, far less than for measles, to halt transmission of the disease. The anti-vaxxers don't have enough power to stop that.

Silencing their views will only give them an added glamour. It's always better to know what people are really thinking than to get a nasty surprise down the line.